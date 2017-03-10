Members of the Australian Tibetan community march through Sydney as they mark Tibetan National Uprising Day on March 10, 2017. Photo: William West/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. The White House says US president Donald Trump isn’t the target of a counterintelligence investigation — but the Justice Department won’t back that up. The DoJ would not comment on the claim: “we don’t comment on internal conversations with the White House.”

2. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is about to release its monthly report on America’s employment situation. Markets will be looking at three key figures — headline payrolls growth, the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings. The last figure will garner the most attention and is expected to grow by 0.3%, leaving the year-on-year increase at 2.7%.

3. Trudeaumania has officially engulfed the US. While Americans can’t get enough of Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, his own people aren’t impressed with his approval ratings tumbling to their lowest since he took office 16 months ago.

4. Ireland’s prime minister says Britain will have to pay up for Brexit. “When you sign on for a contract you commit yourself to participation,” said Enda Kenny.

5. Angela Merkel has told Turkey to stop comparing the German government to Nazis. It comes as she vowed to do everything possible to prevent Turkish domestic conflicts spilling onto German soil.

6. South Korea’s president, Park Geun-hye, has been removed from office. The unanimous vote is “final and unchallengable” under Korean law.

7. An axe attacker injured several people at a train station in Germany. Two suspected attackers were arrested after the attack that took place at about 9pm local time at Dusseldorf train station.

8. European Union leaders have reappointed Poland’s Donald Tusk as president of the European Council. The appointment comes despite objections of the Polish government.

9. US-backed Syrian forces are a “few weeks” away from ISIS-held Raqqa. It comes after coalition airstrikes killed 23 civilians, including eight children, in the countryside north of Raqqa on Thursday.

10. Turkey has warned its relationship with the US is at risk if Kurds help retake Raqqa. Turkey and the U.S. are locked in a heated dispute about U.S. plans to liberate Raqqa, with Turkey insisting its own military and allied forces in Syria should mount the fight and that US-backed Syrian Kurds should be excluded.

And finally…

The 50 best video games of all time, according to critics on Metacritic

