It’s hot out there, Sydney. Remember to keep your cool this weekend. Photo: Mad Max/ IMDb.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. The US federal appeals court ruled against Donald Trump, and is refusing to reinstate travel ban affecting people from seven Muslim-majority countries. The President responded in the way he knows best:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

2. Then he had a chat with Chinese president Xi Jinping, promising to honour the “One China” agreement between the world’s two biggest economies, which seemed to calm things down after that call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen in December.

3. US customs agents may require the social media passwords of foreigners as part of vetting. The idea is still in its preliminary stages.

4. Trump plans to “phenomenally” reform the US tax system and he will announce how in 2 to 3 weeks.

5. Winter Storm Niko has grounded nearly 4,000 flights at airports in the northeast of the the US. Six to 12 inches of snow is expected to fall.

6. Putin has ordered Russia’s air force to prepare for a “time of war”. It comes as NATO allies come together for a stand-off with the Kremlin.

7. China’s trade data for January was much better than everyone expected. The value of imports increased by a staggering 25.2%, but with the dollar value of exports increasing faster than imports, the trade surplus soared to $US51.35 billion, around $US3 billion more than predicted.

8. Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in the US for key economic and security talks with Trump. It comes after the president threatened to impose tariffs on Japanese carmaker Toyota for building a plant in Mexico.

8. More than 400 pilot whales have beached themselves in New Zealand. 300 have already died, with rescuers trying to save the remaining 100.

9. Australia’s east coast is preparing to swelter through a “horrifying” heatwave. Weather forecasters have predicted 40C-plus (104F) temperatures, and power demands are such that authorities are warning about rolling blackouts.

10. George Clooney and his wife Amal are expecting twins. It’s the second major celebrity twin announcement of the week, after Beyoncé and Jay Z announced she was having twins on Instagram. That post has since become the number one most liked Instagram photo ever.

And finally…

