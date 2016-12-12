Sailing’s version of Formula One racing took place on Sydney Harbour on the weekend when the Extreme Sailing Series returned for the final races of the season. Strong winds saw Visit Madeira (pictured) capsize while racing. Swiss boat Alinghi won the Sydney regatta and the 2016 season. Photo: Jesus Renedo/ Lloyd Images

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. More than 160 people were killed in Nigeria after the collapse of a church. The roof of the Reigners Bible Church in the Akwa Ibom state capital of Uyo collapsed on worshipers after workers rushed to finish it in time for Saturday’s ceremony to ordain founder Akan Weeks as a bishop.

2. President-elect Donald Trump has questioned why the US should be bound to the “One China” policy and criticised China over issues such as currency, the South China Sea and North Korea, in what is likely to increase tensions between the two countries.

3. Bill English is the new prime minister of New Zealand. It follows John Key’s surprise resignation last week after eight years. Social housing minister Paula Bennett is now deputy PM.

4. Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s far-right National Front, wants to end free education for the children of undocumented immigrants. She said all foreigners using the state education system must be living in France legally and paying taxes. Education for all is protected in the French constitution.

5. Italy’s Monte dei Paschi bank is racing to raise €5 billion (£4 billion or US$5.3 billion) by the end of 2016. The world’s oldest bank says it will stick to the recovery plan it outlined on October 25 in order to avoid a state rescue.

6. A bombing at Cairo’s largest Coptic cathedral killed at least 25 people and wounded 49, many of them women and children attending Sunday mass. It is the deadliest attack on Egypt’s Christian minority in years.

7. Venezuela will replace the country’s highest-denomination banknotes with coins within 72 hours. The government hopes that will help combat smuggling and tackle food shortages.

8. World War II never “formally” ended but Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe hopes to change that. He will meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin next week to try to persuade the Russian leader to finally sign a peace treaty that would formally settle World War II.

9. ISIS has retaken the Syrian city of Palmyra, hours after the Russian defence ministry said it had carried out 64 strikes, and appeared to have driven the militants back.

10. Romania’s Social Democratic Party looks set to return to power, according to exit polls from Sunday’s parliamentary election. The party’s resurgence comes after its former leader Victor Ponta was forced to resign after a deadly nightclub fire in October 2015 prompted a corruption crackdown.

And finally…

The biggest science stories in 2016

