1. The exodus of finance jobs in Britain is starting to take shape post-Brexit. The largest global banks in London plan to move around 9,000 jobs to the continent in the next two years.

2. Newly elected president Emmanuel Macron may dramatically change France’s position on Brexit negotiations. He has made no secret of his deep distaste for Brexit, defining it as a crime that will leave the UK facing servitude.

3. US president Donald Trump and Macron will meet face-to-face during May’s gathering of NATO leaders. During the May 25 meeting, the pair are expected to confront challenges shared by two countries with a long and robust history of cooperation.

4.The meeting comes as Trump is being urged to stay in the Paris climate agreement after threatening to quit it. Trump’s advisers have warned of legal problems if Washington stays in the deal but have watered down former president Barack Obama’s goal of deep cuts in emissions by 2025.

5. Members of Trump’s transition team reportedly copied and removed “highly sensitive” documents from a secure facility at their Washington headquarters. It follows concerns about the White House’s handling of classified information in February when Trump and his advisers were photographed in an “open-air situation room” viewing documents about a North Korean missile launch.

6. Legendary bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach just told a group of investors to be very afraid of the US stock market. He argued the outperformance of passive investors in the S&P 500 and the underperformance of Emerging Markets are both cyclical — and both of those cycles are about to change.

7. The US Air Force’s top secret space plane has landed after two years in orbit, but no one knows why. On May 7, the Kennedy Space Center in Florida got a loud surprise when one of the X-37B space planes announced its re-entry to Earth with a loud sonic boom.

8. Warren Buffett regrets not investing in Google. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO told shareholders on Saturday that he “blew it” even though he understood the company’s prospects for growth.

9. South Koreans are voting for a new president. Voting booths have opened after a huge corruption scandal brought down the country’s former leader, Park Geun-hye. So far, left-leaning Moon Jae-in is the clear front-runner with centrist Ahn Cheol-soo his nearest competitor.

10. Russian tennis champion Maria Sharapova made her debut after a 15-month doping ban. She faced off and lost to Canadian Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the Madrid Open 7-5, 2-6, 6-4. It became a grudge match after Bouchard called Sharapova “a cheater” a week out from the game.

And finally…

