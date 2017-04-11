This glass-bottomed sky pool, which has just opened in the US, has everyone everywhere both terrified and amazed.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. United Airlines is under fire after footage of a passenger being forcibly removed from a flight by law enforcement has surfaced. United said the incident occurred after the airline overbooked the flight and asked volunteers to give up their seats. Now the airline and the US Department of Transportation is investigating the event. The man who was forcibly removed had to go to hospital for his injuries.

2. Russia has threatened a “real war” with the US if it attempts to issue an ultimatum over Russia’s support for Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. And it looks like it’s a real possibility after the US found out that Russia knew in advance about the chemical attack that killed more than 80 civilians. In a sign of anger, the Kremlin says president Vladimir Putin won’t meet with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Moscow on Wednesday. Meanwhile, British foreign secretary Boris Johnson has called for sanctions on Russia if it fails to cut ties with Assad.

3. Russia sent two additional warships to Syria. The ships will join the Admiral Grigorovich, which was the first Russian ship to respond after the US strike, in the next several days. The move comes as a US Navy admiral says Russian naval activity in Europe exceeds Cold War levels. And she’s concerned that the distributed nature of the deployments could end up “splitting and distracting” the transatlantic alliance.

4. North Korea says it will defend itself “by powerful force of arms” in response to the US deployment of a Navy strike group to the Korean peninsula. “This goes to prove that the US reckless moves for invading the DPRK have reached a serious phase,” said the North’s foreign ministry according to KCNA.

5. Here’s what you need to know about the populist phenomenon, according to Ray Dalio. While the chairman and chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates says he is not making any calls on the modern movements in the US and Europe, he has detailed how to think about the movements by looking to historical examples. Speaking of which, far-right French presidential election candidate Marine Le Pen is getting slammed for “revisionist” comments about World War II and France’s Jews.

6. A hardline Brexit group unveils a tough immigration system it wants May to implement in 2019. The model, in a report authored by European Parliament member Steven Woolfe, for the Leave Means Leave groups, calls on the UK government to freeze all unskilled immigration for five years and adopt a tough points system for skilled migrants seeking British visas.

7. An 8-year-old boy and a teacher are dead after a murder-suicide shooting at a US school. A second student was wounded, but is listed in stable condition in hospital.

8. Venezuela’s deep dysfunction could affect “the entire region”, according to US Navy Admiral Kurt Tidd, chief of US Southern Command. So far, efforts by outside parties to shepherd Venezuela toward a resolution has been rejected, and now “the growing humanitarian crisis in Venezuela could eventually compel a regional response,” says Tidd.

8. Japan’s sex problem could cause the population to fall by 40 million by 2065. Demographic experts point to younger generations’ waning interest (and ability) to start families, along with low immigration rates, as the primary causes of the decline.

9. A Chinese developer is building a $100 billion “dream paradise” — but experts worry it could become a ghost city. By 2040, four man-made Malaysian islands will become a metropolis, called Forest City, but several writers and housing experts have their concerns.

And finally…

Here’s what it’s like to fly first class on Emirates, the best airline in the world

