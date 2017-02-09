Forget Bieber fever, Sydneysiders have been going nuts for Ed Sheeran. The singer was in Australia doing a promotional tour. Photo: Matrix/ GC Images via Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. The White House has accused Nordstrom of lodging a “direct attack” on US president Donald Trump’s policies. It comes after the retailer dropped his daughter, Ivanka Trump’s fashion line from its stores.

2. Jeff Sessions is now the US Attorney General. People are calling it one of Trump’s most controversial cabinet picks.

3. Moscow is reportedly preparing to send a new ambassador to Washington. If so, Anatoly Antonov, a well-known figure among US diplomatic and foreign policy hands, would take the posting.

4. US airstrikes killed 11 al Qaeda operatives in Syria this month, including a member with links to the late Osama bin Laden and other top leaders of the group.

5. Mexicans support president Enrique Peña Nieto’s snubbing Trump, but his approval is still at rock-bottom. It comes after Nieto’s withdrew from a planned summit with his US counterpart.

6. British MPs have overwhelmingly backed Brexit. The 494 to 122 vote wasn’t as emphatic as expected after 50 Labour MPs defied Jeremy Corbyn to vote against leaving.

7. No, Jeremy Corbyn has not resigned. The British Labour party has denied reports their leader secretly agreed to stand down, calling it “fake news”.

8. A second independence referendum could be on the cards for Scotland. First minister Nicola Sturgeon is reportedly set to demand the legal right to another constitutional vote following the UK’s backing of Brexit.

9. Russia’s opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, has been found guilty of embezzlement. He has been handed a five-year suspended sentence and is barred from running for president next year against Vladimir Putin.

10. An outbreak of yellow fever in Brazil is being called the “worst on record”. 65 people have died over the last two months and there has been 180 confirmed cases of the disease.

And finally…

If you’re new to coding, this is the programming language you should learn first

