French president elect Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election in a landslide on Sunday, becoming the youngest president in France’s history.

Photo: Eric Feferberg/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Emmanuel Macron is the new president of France, winning the vote 65.1 % to 34.9% . The 39-year-old pro-business centrist defeated Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who called for France to exit the European Union.

2. Macron is the youngest president in France’s history and a former investment banker who went on to marry his former high-school teacher. Here’s everything else you need to know about him.

3. Brexit is making rent cheaper in London. The average monthly cost of a new tenancy dropped 1.2% in April — the first time average London rents have fallen on an annualised basis since December 2009.

4. Banksy has taken on Brexit. The British street artist’s latest mural depicts a workman chipping away one of the 12 gold stars on the flag of the European Union. It has been painted on a wall in Dover, the ferry port that connects England with Calais in France.

5. North Korea has detained another US citizen for committing “hostile acts”, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It’s the second arrest of an American in a fortnight.

6. 50,000 people in Germany have been evacuated as authorities prepare to extract unexploded WWII bombs. The residents of Hanover were ordered to leave their homes for the planned operation to remove five recently discovered unexploded bombs in one of the largest post-war operations to date.

7. China is planning to further tighten its internet regulations. It comes as Chinese president Xi Jinping pushes to maintain strict Communist Party control over content.

8. An autopsy report on why the US presidential election polls were such a disaster has been released. It specifically looks at what went wildly wrong in overwhelming predictions of a Hillary Clinton presidency.

9. The mystery trader “50 Cent” has been unmasked. The investor, who earned the nickname by buying gobs of volatility contracts costing roughly that much, has been revealed as Ruffer LLP, a $20 billion investment fund based in London founded by Jonathan Ruffer.

10. One of the world’s best restaurants opened a temporary pop-up in the Mexican jungle. René Redzepi’s has taken Noma in Copenhagen to Tulum, on the Caribbean coast of Mexico, to run the former world’s best restaurant there for seven weeks.

And finally…

The 33 richest people on earth

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.