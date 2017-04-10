Australia’s ski fields received a dump of snow on Monday morning. Check out the photos here.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Twin blasts killed at least 44 people during Palm Sunday services in Egypt. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which also injured more than 100 people.

2. The Stockholm truck attack suspect was interested in extremism and had his permanent residency application rejected in June 2016, according to local police. The suspect has only been officially identified as a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan. Four people were killed in the attack.

3. Norway raised its terror threat level after police discovered an explosive device in Oslo. A 17-year old Russian citizen is in custody. Police were able to set off a controlled explosion of the “bomb-like device”.

4. An apartment building in southern Poland has collapsed, killing at least six people. Two children were among the dead. Four people were rescued from the rubble.

5. “Marine Le Pen has a much greater chance of winning the French presidential election later this month than many people assume,” according to Jamie Kirchick, foreign policy expert and author. He says her steadfast voters will vote for Le Pen at a much higher rate than say the supporters of any other candidates.

6. A US Navy strike group will be moving towards the Korean peninsula as a show of force, according to a US official. It comes as concerns grow about North Korea’s advancing weapons program.

7. The US government appears torn over whether to support removing Syria’s Assad from power. While Donald Trump’s administration last month said removing Assad was not a top priority, some key figures have since changed their tune to support the removal of the Syrian president.

8. Russia is responsible “by proxy” for the Syrian chemical attack, which killed 87 civilians, according to British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon. He also said Assad “simply cannot be the future leader of Syria”.

9. Two-thirds of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has been bleached. Unprecedented coral bleaching in consecutive years has damaged 1,500km (900 miles) of the reef, according to scientists.

10.Sergio Garcia has won the US Masters with one of the most thrilling 5-hole stretches you will ever see.

BONUS ITEM: The US, Canada, and Mexico want to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The only other time FIFA has approved a joint bid was for the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

