Andy Murray of Great Britain serves during a practice session ahead of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 10, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. The UK Labour party is willing to sacrifice the free movement of people, according to leader Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn has abandoned his long-held commitment to open borders and signaled that he is willing to allow Theresa May’s government to end the free movement of people once Brexit talks begin with the EU.

2. Jared Kushner has accepted a job in US president-elect Donald Trump’s White House administration. Kushner, and his spouse Ivanka Trump are expected to divest from “substantial assets” in their businesses as a result. He will focus on domestic and foreign policy.

3. Marissa Mayer is resigning from Yahoo’s board. Mayer, along with Yahoo cofounder David Filo and four other members of the board will step down after its planned $4.8 billion merger with Verizon is completed.

4. Pakistan just tested a submarine-based nuclear missile. The country launched a nuclear-capable Babur-3 missile from a submarine for the first time, risking stoking tensions with India.

5. Alibaba founder Jack Ma met with Trump to discuss small business, including a plan to create a million jobs in the US. Ma said he thinks the China-US relationship “should be strengthened, should be more friendly, and do better”.

6. Northern Ireland’s government looks like it’s about to collapse after deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned over his power-sharing partner’s handling of a controversial energy scheme. The move will likely trigger an election.

7. The World Cup is set to expand to 48 nations, with the early stages comprising 16 groups of three teams. If it goes ahead it could mean an additional $640 million windfall for FIFA.

8. The US has sanctioned five prominent Russians. Those blacklisted include chief federal investigator Alexander Bastrykin and two men wanted in the UK for the murder of Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko.

9. The head of the consular department at Russia’s embassy in Greece has been found dead in Athens. Andrey Malanin, 55, is believed to have died of natural causes, but police are investigating the death.

10. At least 20 people have died as icy temperatures span Europe. The reported deaths are spread across Italy, the Czech Republic, Russia and Ukraine. With 10 deaths in Poland alone.

And finally…

11 tricks to motivate yourself to reach your goals

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.