Tomahawk missiles light up the night sky as they launch headed toward Syria. The strike was ‘a proportional response to Assad’s heinous act,’ a Pentagon spokesman said. Photo: U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)/ Facebook.

1. The US launched 59 cruise missiles at Syria in response to a chemical attack that killed at least 80 people in the northwestern part of the country on Monday. The Tomahawk missiles were the first US strikes on the Assad regime in six years.

2. “Beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack.” US president Donald Trump said the strikes were in the country’s “national security interest”.

3. Russia warned there would be “negative consequences” if the US targeted Syria, prior to the US action. Reuters reports the US did not target sections of the base where it’s believed Russian forces were present.

4. Global stock futures and bond yields sunk following the news. Earlier, the yield on 10-year government bonds fell below 2.3%, leaving them sitting at the lowest level since November last year. S&P 500 stock futures also fell to 0.5%. Meanwhile, gold and crude prices surged.

5. The governor of Syria’s Homs province says the missile strikes on military positions serve the goals of “armed terrorist groups” and Islamic State. He added: “This targeting was not the first and I don’t believe it will be the last.”

6. British prime minister Theresa May sabotaged a government plan to explain the benefits of immigration before Brexit, according to a leaked document. May reportedly used her political influence as Home Secretary to derail a government-wide bid to communicate the “positive impacts” of immigration on the economy and NHS to voters.

7. David Cameron may go down in history as the worst British PM since Neville Chamberlain, according to foreign policy expert Jamie Kirchick, who says “He was complacent. The entire political class in Britain actually was complacent about this (Brexit). When it was put up for a vote they didn’t think it ever had a chance of succeeding.”

8. Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is sending troops to islands in the disputed South China Sea. He says the Philippines needs to assert its jurisdiction in the region where China has claimed a majority of the territory.

9. Russian police have arrested eight people over the St Petersburg metro attack. The arrests – six in Moscow, two in St Petersburg – came three days after 13 people were killed in the attack.

10. China is struggling to contain its epic bike-sharing boom. Earlier in the week 300,000 people visited Shenzhen Bay Park to celebrate the Qingming Festival holiday, with 10,000 arriving on shared bikes. Chaos would be an understatement for the scene.

And finally…

28 things that make the Masters the quirkiest golf tournament

