People watch the spray as large seas pound the coast near Tamarama Beach in Sydney on March 6, 2017. Photo: William West/ AFP/ Getty Images.

1. US president Donald Trump has signed a revised travel ban. It excludes Iraq and people with current visas — and it takes effect March 16.

2. Top intelligence officials are shooting down Trump’s allegations of wiretapping. They say it simply “couldn’t happen”.

3. Vladimir Putin is distancing himself from Trump’s claim that Barack Obama tapped his phones during the election campaign. The Kremlin said it “doesn’t have the slightest inclination or intention to be associated with these affairs.”

4. The US Department of Homeland Security confirms it is considering separating women, children at the US-Mexico border. The organisation’s secretary said the policy shift was aimed at deterring people from making a dangerous journey.

5. North Korea and Malaysia are stopping each others’ citizens from leaving as tensions continue following the death of Kim Jong-Un’s brother. Both countries have today prevented diplomats from the opposing country from returning to their home land.

6. The US is sending state-of-the-art missile defenses to South Korea. It comes after North Korea launched four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan’s northwest on Monday.

7. British consumers have suddenly reduced the amount of money they’re holding at the same time as reducing their credit card debt — and it’s sending a terrible signal for the economy.

8. UK prime minister Theresa May faces a second Brexit defeat in House of Lords within a week with peers expected to back a call for a vote in both Houses of Parliament on the terms of the Brexit deal.

9. A British backpacker has been rescued after being held captive by an Australian man for two months. The 22-year-old female was allegedly held against her will between January 2 and March 5, during which time the man raped, strangled and beat her, according to police.

10. Millions of Syrian children could be living in a state of “toxic stress” due to prolonged exposure to the horrors of war, according to aid group Save the Children.

These are officially the 19 most incredible photos taken by drone

