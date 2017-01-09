Rafael Nadal of Spain and Kei Nishikori of Japan. The world’s top tennis players are gathering in Australia in the lead up to the Australia Open tennis tournament in Melbourne which runs January 16-19. Photo: William West/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. British prime minister Theresa May says leaving the EU doesn’t mean retaining bits of membership. Speaking in her first interview of 2017, May reiterated the importance of finding a deal that works for both the UK and the EU, while skirting around the issue of a “hard Brexit.”

2. US president-elect Donald Trump’s chief of staff has acknowledged that Russia was behind DNC hacks. Reince Priebus acknowledged that Trump “accepts the fact that this particular case was entities in Russia,” but has argued that the DNC should be criticised for not taking cyber security more seriously.

3. At least 4 Israeli soldiers have been killed in truck ramming attack in Jerusalem. The military said an officer and three officer cadets were killed and that 17 others were injured. Police said three of the dead were women. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said it was likely inspired by Islamic State.

4. Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson has arrived in the US to meet with Trump advisers. Johnson’s visit is part of prime minister May’s strategy to improve relations with Trump’s team after the president-elect irritated the government by saying that outspoken anti-EU campaigner Nigel Farage would be a good choice for Britain’s ambassador to Washington.

5. The Florida airport shooting suspect has been charged and could face the death penalty. Federal authorities allege Esteban Santiago, 26, began shooting at the newly arrived passengers in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area on Saturday. The attack killed five people and wounded six.

6. Two suicide bomb attacks kill dozens of people in Baghdad markets. IS have claimed carrying out the first attack. It is the latest in a spate of militant attacks in the Iraqi capital.

7. Britain’s former EU ambassador secretly met former UK prime minister David Cameron before he quit to warn of May’s “disorderly” Brexit plans. According to The Sunday Times, Sir Ivan Rogers told Cameron that Brexit will lead to “mutually assured destruction” between the UK and 28-nation bloc.

8. Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has died of a heart attack. Rafsanjani was a political titan of post-revolutionary Iran. His deal is expected to be a blow to Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani ahead of presidential elections in May as he played a key role in Rouhani’s landslide election victory in 2013.

9. Venezuela’s government has announced a 50% increase in the minimum wage and pensions amid runaway inflation. President Nicolas Maduro says he will raise the monthly minimum wage to 40,000 bolivars, about AU$82, at the highest official exchange rate in the hope it will protect jobs and incomes. It is the fifth increase in one year.

10. North Korea says it could test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at any time from any location. It says a hostile US policy was to blame for its arms development.

And finally…

Here are all the winners of the 2017 Golden Globes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.