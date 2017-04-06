Monaco, Hong Kong, New York and London topped the list of most expensive real estate per square metre, with Monaco continuing its reign at the top for a sixth consecutive year. Sydney is at number 10 with $US1 million buying 58 sq m. See more here Photo: iStock.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. The European Parliament has voted to back a number of “red lines” regarding Brexit. This means the EU’s only directly-elected body has now established its official negotiating strategy ahead of Brexit talks getting underway.

2. We might know when recession will hit the UK. Britain’s Office for National Statistics has published the full details of its Economic Review, a report it believes will “help it spot future economic downturns quicker”. If the local property is a measure, it could be soon. After the UK government increased stamp duty on sales of second homes and buy-to-let properties last year the entire market has cooled.

3. The Trump administration seems to be hinting at military intervention in Syria in light of a chemical attack which killed at least 70 people — it was the deadliest to hit Syria in six years. US president Donald Trump says the attack crossed “beyond a red line” and changed his attitude toward the Assad regime.

4. Want to help war-torn Syria? Here are some ways you can, including giving to charities, volunteering and contacting your lawmakers.

5. The Fed is getting worried about the US stock market. Since November 8, election day, the S&P 500 is up 10.9% and the S&P 500 financial sector index has gained 18.9%. The upward momentum has some at the Federal Reserve concerned things are getting overheated.

6. Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, has been removed from the National Security Council. Bannon reportedly resisted the shake-up of the National Security Council’s hierarchy, which led to his removal, and at one point threatened to quit if the change was executed.

7. Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has promised death for criminals in speech to kids. At an event for kid scouts, aged 4-6, and cubs, aged 7-10, Duterte said, “I’m angry. I will kill people if they destroy our youth.”

8. Norway has opened a doomsday vault to house the world’s most precious books. Piql (pronounced “pickle”) is building the World Arctic Archive, a vault to preserves digital data — primarily historical and cultural documents.

9. Beijing is gearing up for $US1 trillion in investments to bring China closer to the world. The mega-investment will be made to transform China’s transport and trade links through Eurasia and South-East Asia and comes as the Asian superpower welcomes 20 international leaders for a summit on building a “new Silk Road”.

10. A German startup will use its futuristic aircraft for a flying taxi service in 2018. And in other crazy innovations from European startups, a Swedish company has started implanting microchips under the skin on some employees.

And finally…

All the ‘Game of Thrones’ deaths, ranked from least to most tragic

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.