Veteran New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds a record-equalling fifth Super Bowl trophy after his side defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Brady completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and was named most valuable player. He dedicated the win to his mother, Galynn, who has an undisclosed illness and missed the entire 2016 season, but made it to Super Bowl LI. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. PATRIOTS WIN THE SUPER BOWL! The New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

2. US president Donald Trump has suggested that the judge who blocked his travel ban would be to blame for future terrorist attacks. “Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!” he tweeted.

3. Trump’s first big test with Putin harks back to one of the most controversial elements of his campaign. Despite an uptick in violence in eastern Ukraine, Trump, who throughout his presidential campaign mused about restoring friendly relations with the nation, has remained silent.

4. Russia wants to renew Syrian peace talks at the UN. This comes after the latest round of UN talks were rescheduled from February 8 to February 20.

5. Trump has agreed to meet NATO leaders in Europe in May. The US president campaigned on a pledge to push NATO members to increase their funding to the western alliance to ease the financial burden on the US.

6. Israel will push through a law legalizing West Bank settlements despite warnings from the White House. The contentious law would legalize dozens of settlement outposts, despite claims by experts that the bill itself is illegal.

7. The death toll has hit 54 after days of heavy snow and avalanches in Afghanistan. There were fears it could rise further as rescuers began clearing roads to remote areas.

8. It looks like the Pentagon failed to disclose thousands of air strikes since 2001. Last year alone the US carried out at least 456 air strikes in Afghanistan that were not documented in a US Air Force database, according to the Military Times.

9. Beijing vows 30% cut in coal use in 2017. The reduction is part of the city’s efforts to combat heavy air pollution.

10. Police have detained 445 Islamic State suspects in Turkey. The raids were carried out in 18 provinces and most of those held are foreigners.

And finally…

An Australian motor racing champion did a hot lap relying on only Galaxy devices for “eyes”

