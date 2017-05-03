The 366-metres-long, 142,000 tonne container ship Cosco Development, with capacity for more than 13,000 containers, this week became the largest ship to ever cross the Panama Canal. Photo: Rodrigo Aranagua/AFP/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Trump and Putin have talked for the first time since US air strikes on Syria. The US and Russian presidents had a phone call – the White House says at Putin’s request – to discuss a Syrian ceasefire and safe zones for the civil war’s refugees. Both sides described the talks, which also included North Korea and fighting Islamist militants, as productive.

2. The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator is about to unveil plans for hitting Britain hard in Brexit talks. Michel Barnier’s recommendations for forthcoming talks with Britain will be released today. The leaders of 27 EU nations met on the weekend — without Theresa May — and unanimously agreed on a tough overall strategy .

3. Russia and the FBI are the reasons Hillary Clinton is not president. The former Democrats candidate said she was “on the way to winning” and took “absolute personal responsibility” for the defeat, but “a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off.” Meanwhile, Trump took to Twitter to say Comey gave her a “free pass”.

4. JP Morgan is relocating hundreds on bankers out of London to three EU locations because of Brexit. Daniel Pinto, JPM’s head of investment banking at JPM, said: “We have to plan for a scenario where there is no UK-EU passporting deal”.

5. Uber and Google hit the courts today for the start of their fight over self-driving cars. Google spinoff Waymo launched legal action alleging one of its former engineers, Anthony Levandowski, downloaded more than 14,000 files before he left the company, and subsequently ended up at Uber.

6. Apple missed on revenue as iPhone sales cooled in early 2017. The company’s fiscal Q2 earnings beat Wall Street estimates, but missed expectations on revenue and Apple signaled softness ahead. Its shares fell 2%.

7. Apple’s wearables business is worth at least $US5 billion. CEO Tim Cook is deliberately obtuse about how well the Apple Watch is selling, but he did say the wearable business, which also includes Beats headphones and Airpods, is now “the size of a Fortune 500 company”.

8. But Microsoft now has a new $US999 MacBook killer. The Surface Laptop, due out in mid June, has a 13.5-inch screen and 14.5-hour battery life with a clamshell body.

9. A Chinese diplomat has warned North Korea’s nuclear missile program might reach a tipping point if Washington and Pyongyang refuse to negotiate. Fu Ying, chairwoman of China’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said it was unrealistic to expect sanctions will force the regime to succumb, but the good news is: “I don’t think Kim would really want to wage a war with the US.”

10. The maiden flight of China’s first domestically-built large passenger jet is planned for Friday. The C919 is China’s answer to the 737 and A320, and carries 158 passengers. The first jet rolled off the assembly line in 2015 and orders for 570 planes are already in. Meanwhile, China is working on a next-gen bullet train capable of 240mph (400km/h) for roll out in 2020.



And finally

Theresa May went to Cornwall and ate hot chips. Prime ministers eating rarely goes well – ask former Australian PM and onion muncher Tony Abbott.

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.