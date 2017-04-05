Getty photographer Xiaolu Chu travelled by train through the North Korea in August 2015, documenting everyday life through his phone lens — it was too risky to use a high-end camera. While some images were deleted during run-ins with the police, Chu shared some snapshots with us. This is one of them. Photo: Xiaolu Chu/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Dozens of people, including children, have been killed in a chemical attack in Syria. A hospital treating civilians injured in chemical attacks was bombed on Tuesday. Activists described the attack as among the worst in the country’s six-year war.

2. US president Donald Trump blamed the attack in Syria on the Obama administration. He cited former US president Barack Obama’s inaction after issuing a “red line” in 2012 that suggested that the US would intervene militarily if the Assad regime used chemical weapons.

3. Trump’s revised travel ban will get another appeals court hearing in May. It comes after a Hawaii federal judge blocked Trump’s revised travel restrictions on citizens from six Muslim-majority countries.

4. Ivanka Trump has responded to suggestions that she is “complicit” in the controversies surrounding the Trump administration. “If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit,” she told CBS host Gayle King.

5. The US and its allies would have ‘no defense’ against multiple Russian missiles, according to a top US general. The US has repeatedly accused Russia of deploying a land-based cruise missile system in contravention of a 1987 US-Russia arms control deal.

6. The former mayor of London has been suspended by the UK Labour party for another year. The suspension is in response to comments he made about Adolf Hitler and Zionism last year.

7. North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile, ahead of Trump’s meeting with China. The missile launch is one of many in recent months. When Trump meets with China’s president Xi Jinping he is expected to discuss how to rein in North Korea’s nuclear program.

8. Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s ties with Russia are once again being questioned after her father let slip about her previous meeting with the country’s leader Vladimir Putin. Le Pen and the Kremlin both deny that the two ever met before her first official visit to Moscow last month.

9. A Russian lawmaker was found dead after allegedly slipping and hitting his head. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a probe into the death of Federation Council member Vadim Tyulpanov, who died on April 4 in St. Petersburg.

10. Is this 12-year-old Jamaican girl the next Usain Bolt? Brianna Lyston has smashed the Class 4 (under-13) 200-metre record, posting a time of 23.72. A video of her incredible race has gone viral.

And finally…

A photographer captured these dismal photos of life in North Korea on his phone

