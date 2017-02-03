The 2017 AFL Women’s Competition kicks off tonight. Carlton and Collingwood will go head to head in the first match at Ikon Park. Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty Images.

1. US president Donald Trump has told Americans not to worry about the “tough phone calls” he’s having with world leaders. His comments follows a contentious call with Mexican president Peña Nieto and another with Australia prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

2. US and Mexican officials reportedly met in Mexico to discuss migrants and security. It was one of the first known meetings between the two countries since Trump took office.

3. European students have been less inclined to study in the UK following last year’s Brexit vote. Applications to UK universities from EU students are down 7% since the nation chose to leave the common market.

4. The US is expected to impose fresh sanctions on multiple Iranian entities. Eight Iranian entities are expected to be sanctioned for terrorism-related activities and about 17 for ballistic missile-related activities.

5. Russian propagandists are waging war on Europe. It comes as Russian intelligence services look for weaknesses that would make countries vulnerable to manipulation, and German chancellor Angela Merkel is their number one target.

6. Afghanistan lost 15% of its territory to the Taliban last year. The figure was included in a US government watchdog’s assessment of Afghanistan as Trump grapples with how to move forward in America’s longest war.

7. Snap Inc. has set in motion what could be the biggest tech flotation in years. The Los Angeles-based company released the financial details in its filing for an IPO on Thursday. It was revealed that the company generates more than $400 million in annual sales.

8. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quit Trump’s business council. Uber and its CEO has come under fire for their ties to Trump both internally and externally.

9. The US has warned North Korea against use of nuclear weapons. US defence secretary James Mattis is currently in South Korea, where he has been assuring Seoul it has America’s continuing support.

10. European Union leaders are meeting to discuss how to stem the influx of migrants from North Africa and the Middle East. The summit in Malta comes after Italy’s coastguard rescued more than 1,750 migrants in the Mediterranean in 24 hours.

And finally…

An anti-Trump movement is calling for the boycott of these 33 retailers

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.