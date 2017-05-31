Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul on May 31, 2017. A massive blast ripped through Kabul’s diplomatic quarter, shattering the morning rush hour and bringing carnage to the streets of the Afghan capital. Photo: Shah Marai/ AFP/ Getty Images.

1. UK prime minister Theresa May might not be in for the landslide victory we all thought was coming. Analysts believe UK economic data are pointing to a much slimmer margin of victory for May in the general election on June 8.

2. Seventeen people remain in “critical care” after the Manchester terror attack. England’s National Health Service says a total of 50 people — including the 17 most seriously injured — remain in hospital following Salman Abedi’s suicide bombing. The attack killed 22 and left another 116 needing treatment.

3. Covfefe is now a thing, at least to US president Donald Trump. A tweet from the president’s personal account, posted late Tuesday night, reads: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”. It has sent Twitter into a meltdown.

4. Political risks have shifted from Europe to the US and that’s weighing on the greenback, according to Australia’s ANZ bank. The US dollar has been on the back foot recently, completely unwinding the rally seen in the wake of Trump’s election victory in early November last year.

5. A failure of Trump’s tax cuts is the biggest “black swan” risk in global markets, says Societe Generale. “Black swans” are events that are unlikely to occur but which, should they materialise, would unleash chaos on financial markets.

6. Trump’s relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel “fairly unbelievable”, according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer. He told the media that the two leaders “get along very well” despite reports that Merkel spent the weekend hinting at a shift away from the US and UK.

7. Norway is publicly discussing ways to counter Moscow’s latest advancement in armored warfare. While NATO has deployed units throughout the Baltics and Eastern Europe ahead of Russia’s joint military exercises with Belarus in September, Oslo plans to spend $23.7 million to $41.5 million between 2017 and 2025 to replace its Javelin anti-tank guided weapon systems in an effort to “maintain the capacity to fight against heavy armored vehicles”.

8. A terror attack in Baghdad, Iraq has killed 17 people and injured 32 others. The attack, which occurred at a popular ice cream parlour on Tuesday, came just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during the day. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blast.

9. In Kabul, Afganistan at least nine people have been killed and 84 injured after a car bomb detonated close to foreign embassies and the presidential palace. The central blast area has been cordoned off by police.

10. A French tennis player has been kicked out of French Open for kissing a journalist during post-match interview. 21-year-old Maxime Hamou, who lost to 23rd-ranked Pablo Cuevas in the first round, tried to continuously kiss Eurosport’s Maly Thomas her on the cheek throughout the post-match interview.

