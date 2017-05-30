A couple watch as boat lit up for the Vivid Festival moves under the Harbour Bridge at Milsons Point on May 29, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Brook Mitchell/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. British prime minister Theresa May is willing to leave the EU without a Brexit deal. During the UK general election debate, May said, “No deal is better than a bad deal.”

2. Police in the UK have arrested a 16th person in connection with Manchester attack. The 23-year-old man was arrested in Sussex “on suspicion on offences contrary to the terrorism act”.

3. Britain’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd has told Germany: “you can still depend on the UK after Brexit”. On Sunday German chancellor Angela Merkel distanced herself from the US and UK by saying the EU had to “fight for its own destiny”.

4. French president Emmanuel Macron leveled an attack on Russian media outlets while president Vladimir Putin by standing by his side. Macron was at a joint news conference with Putin in Paris when he said Russia Today and Sputnik “behaved as organs of influence, propaganda, and false propaganda”. He said the pair had spoken mistruths about him and his election campaign.

5. North Korea is set to make “to send a bigger ‘gift package’ to the Yankees”. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made the statement following the launch of another ballistic missile yesterday. It was the third in as many weeks. It is part of the North’s plan to develop more powerful weapons to defend itself against the United States.

6. US senator John McCain says Putin is a bigger threat to global security than ISIS. He also warned that the Senate would push for sanctions against Moscow for its alleged interference in the recent presidential election.

7. Eleven people have died after a severe thunderstorm hit Moscow. It was the deadliest storm to hit the city in more than 100 years.

8. British Airways is now operating a full flight schedule after an IT failure saw the airline cancel thousands of flights. In the most recent communication from the airline it said: “Our IT systems are now back up and running and we will be operating a full flight schedule at Heathrow and Gatwick on Tuesday 30 May.”

9. Burger King has a started an uproar in Belgium by asking who is the true king in new ad. The US fast-food giant is set to launch in Belgium next month.

10. A zookeeper was killed by a tiger in a ‘freak accident’ at an English zoo. The woman was killed by the animal at Hamerton Zoo in the county of Cambridgeshire, about 80 miles north of London. Police said the “incident is not believed to be suspicious.”

And finally…

An Australian tech journalist threw away $4.8 million in bitcoin

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.