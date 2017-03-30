Qld Fire & Emergency/ Twitter. Cyclone Debbie was actually a Sharknado.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. British prime minister Theresa May has softened her Brexit position. May’s six-page letter triggering Article 50 and her following statement to Parliament both suggest a noticeable softening compared to previous statements made by government ministers.

2. Britain has to navigate a bureaucratic and diplomatic minefield, with less than 18 months to hammer out a deal with the EU. Although most experts predict a full deal will be impossible in such a short period.

3. A US federal judge in Hawaii has indefinitely extended a temporary restraining order against US president Donald Trump’s revised travel ban. The ruling means Trump will be barred from enforcing the ban on six mostly Muslim nations while it is contested in court.

4. The US president’s daughter, Ivanka, will become an official government employee. The move came after an uproar over her getting a West Wing office without an official government position. Her position will be one of an unpaid adviser.

5. It took Trump just 69 days to accomplish something that the country’s most unpopular US presidents took years to achieve: an approval rating of 35% or lower in Gallup’s presidential approval rating survey. Only seven other presidents have hit 35% or below since the survey began in the 1940s.

6. A storm in Australia has closed all the schools in the country’s third largest city for two days. Ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie, which hit far north Queensland Tuesday, is moving south down the east coast of the country, leaving destruction and chaos in its path.

7. A South Korean court will decide whether to arrest ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye. Park was removed from office in a corruption scandal involving charges she solicited bribes from the country’s largest conglomerate.

8. A statue of Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo is being mercilessly mocked on social media. The sculpture was unveiled at an event to mark the official name change of the Madeira International Airport to the Cristiano Ronaldo Airport.

9. Eithad Airways is giving US bound customers access to loaner iPads and free WiFi following the laptop ban. But only if you’re a first or business class guest.

10. An Indonesian man was found dead inside the belly of seven metre-long python. The 25-year-old had been missing since March 26 after setting off to harvest palm oil in a remote village on the island of Sulawesi.

And finally…

NASA’s $1 billion Jupiter probe just sent back breathtaking new images of the gas giant

