Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. A 14th person has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism after the Manchester attack. Police are trying to close in on a suspected terror network linked to the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi.

2. Police released photos of Abedi taken just before the blast. The Greater Manchester police released the images to help establish a timeline of his movements from May 18 through Monday night, when police say he detonated a suicide bomb that killed 22 people.

3. The chaos is likely to continue for travellers at London airports on Monday. Thousands of customers were stranded at Gatwick and Heathrow airports over the weekend after British Airways was hit with a global computer system power failure. On Twitter, the airline said: “On Monday, we will run a full schedule at Gatwick and intend to operate a full long-haul schedule from Heathrow with a high proportion of our short-haul programme.” But the company repeated that customers should check the website first before going to the airport.

4. The Trump administration is skirting the biggest question about Kushner-Russia ties: the specific request to use Russian gear to establish a line of communication. Last week, The Washington Post reported that US president Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner proposed setting up a back-channel of communication between Trump and Moscow using Russian facilities.

5. Eight people were killed in a Mississippi shooting. The shootings occurred at three separate homes Saturday night. A suspect is in custody.

6. It looks like North Korea has launched another missile. The projectile — thought to be a Scud-like ballistic missile — flew 450 kilometres in an easterly direction and appeared to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. It is the third missile in as many weeks.

7. Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany can no longer “fully rely” on the US. “”We Europeans really have to take our destiny into our own hands,” she said during a campaign event in Munich on Sunday. Though she did not mention them by name, Merkel was most likely referring to the fractured relationship Germany now shares with the US, as well as with the UK post-Brexit.

8. French president Emmanuel Macron is promising tough talk at his first meeting with Vladimir Putin on Monday. During Macron’s election campaign his team accused Russian media of trying to interfere in the democratic process. It won’t be his first hard-line approach with a head of state. Macron says his now famous white-knuckle handshake showdown with Trump last Thursday was “a moment of truth” — designed to show that he’s no pushover.

9. Japanese family life is falling apart. The country is in the midst of a fertility crisis, and it’s 65 years in the making.

10. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr are married. The pair tied the knot during an “intimate affair” at their home in Brentwood, California, on Saturday, where guests were transported around in limos with the windows blacked out.

BONUS ITEM: A big great white shark jumped right into a small fishing boat in Australia and the fisherman didn’t think it was all that interesting.

And finally…

Here’s who would win if Russia, China, and America all went to war right now

