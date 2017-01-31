The Federer fanfare continues after the Swiss won the 2017 Australian Open Men’s Singles Final in Melbourne. A video of him and his rival Rafael Nadal has also started circulating social media. It shows the pair in hysterics after consuming helium. Photo: Clive Brunskill/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. US president Donald Trump fired acting attorney general acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she defied him on his controversial executive order on immigrants and refugees.

2. He also replaced the acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Daniel Ragsdale. Unlike Yates his replacement came with no explanation from Trump.

3. Former US president Barack Obama had added his two cents on Trump’s immigration order, saying “Citizens exercising their Constitutional rights to assemble, organize, and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake”.

4. Washington is the first state to sue Trump over his immigration order. The technology companies Amazon.com and Expedia are both supporting the suit.

5. British MPs are set to begin two days of debate over the government’s parliamentary bill to get Brexit under way. Ministers want to get the bill passed in time to trigger Article 50’s two year time frame by March 31.

6. The Quebec mosque shooting suspect has been charged. Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, is only suspect in the shooting, which left six people dead.

7. Iran may have violated a UN Security Council resolution after a test launch of a ballistic missile. The White House is aware of the test and is “looking into that”.

8. Poland has published a list online of the names of Nazi commanders and guards at the Auschwitz death camp. It is considered the most comprehensive list to date.

9. Iranian-backed Houthi militants hit a Saudi navy ship with a missile. The vessel had 176 sailors and officers, as well as a combat helicopter, on board at the time of the attack.

10. Brazil’s former richest man has been sent to prison. Eike Batista, former oil and mining tycoon was arrested in New York. He is accused of paying millions of dollars in bribes to secure contracts with Rio’s state government.

And finally…

This phone case is also a drone designed to take selfies

