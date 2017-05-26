Vivid Sydney kicks off tonight. Pictured is one of the light sculptures on display at The Royal Botanic Gardens. Vivid Sydney is an annual festival that features light sculptures and installations throughout the city.

Photo: Brook Mitchell/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. The UK has resumed intelligence sharing with the US related to the Manchester bombing following a series of leaks. British police have arrested 8 people and also seized “very important” items as they work to track down bomber Salman Abedi’s terror network.

2. England’s 27 major trauma centres are being told to prepare for another possible terrorist attack. Prime Minister Theresa May raised the national terror threat level to “critical” after Salman Abedi killed 22 people along with himself, and injured at least 64 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester earlier this week.

3. Europeans are starting to leave the UK in “statistically significant” numbers. Net migration to the UK fell by 84,000 people to 248,000 in 2016, driven by an increase in European citizens leaving the country.

4. US president Donald Trump has told European leaders he is worried about Brexit. The American president used a meeting with EU figures to talk about the threat posed to the global economy by Brexit, particularly the negative impact it would have on jobs in America.

5. Trump has not explicitly endorsed Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s founding document during his summit with NATO allies in Brussels. The article, known as the collective-defense clause, stipulates that an attack on any member is an attack on all. It was invoked for the first time in response to the September 11, 2001. He did however say that the US would “never forsake the friends that stood by our side” in the aftermath of 9/11. He also told the alliance that they must pay their fair share of defence spending.

6. Trump’s son-in-law and a senior adviser in the White House is becoming a focus in the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation. Federal investigators say they believe Jared Kushner may have “significant information” related to their ongoing inquiry.

7. The Trump administration vows to take travel ban to the Supreme Court. On Thursday, the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld a nationwide block on Trump’s travel ban, arguing that it “drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination.”

8. The American politician who “body-slammed” a reporter will win Montana state’s seat in the US House of Representatives just one day after being charged with assault. In his victory speech, Greg Gianforte offered an apology to the reporter.

9. The former Greek prime minister has been injured by a car explosion in Athens. Lucas Papademos, 69, had leg, arm and stomach injuries from an explosion thought to have been caused by a letter bomb. No-one has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

10. Indonesian police have arrested three people suspected of being linked to the Jakarta bombing. Three police officers were killed and 10 civilians were injured in the double suicide bombing at a bus station.

And finally…

