1. Donald Trump wants to boost Pentagon spending by $54 billion. He also wants to cut the same amount from non-defence spending, including a large reduction in foreign aid.

2. Theresa May could end the right of free movement for European Union citizens wanting to come to the UK when she triggers Article 50 next month.

3. Jeremy Corbyn is heavily tipped to cease being the UK Labour Party leader before the next general election. His leadership is under renewed pressure after the Conservatives won the once-safe Labour seat of Copeland in last week’s historic by-election.

4. Jewish community centers all over the US report receiving bomb threats. It’s the fifth series of threats 2017 has seen so far, and comes two days after vandals desecrated a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

5. South Korea wants the UN to act on North Korea’s human rights abuses. Foreign minister Yun Byung-se said, “the whole country has turned into a massive gulag with unrelenting surveillance”.

6. SpaceX plans to launch two customers around the moon in late 2018. The trip would take about a week and cost more than $300 million.

7. Islamic militants in the Philippines beheaded a German hostage. Juergen Kantner, who was abducted from his yacht off Malaysia’s Sabah state in November, was being held for a ransom of AU$780,540 (£483,000; $600,000).

8. A man is being held by Australian police on suspicion of offering ISIS advice on missiles. A 42-year-old man was arrested in a regional farming town in NSW following an 18-month investigation.

9. The deadly US raid in Yemen that killed more than two dozen civilians and one US Navy SEAL has not yielded any significant intelligence so far, NBC News reported. The report seems to contradict White House statements that the January raid was a success.

10. We now know how the wrong Oscar envelope got into Warren Beatty’s hands. It appears one of the two PwC accountants holding envelopes with the winners’ names gave the hosts a duplicate copy of the envelope containing Emma Stone’s name as best actress.



And finally…

Floyd Mayweather dropped the biggest hint yet that the Conor McGregor fight will happen

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.