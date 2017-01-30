Fireworks lit up the skyline over the Sydney Opera House over the weekend to celebrate the lunar new year and welcome the year of the rooster. Photo: James D. Morgan/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. US president Donald Trump has defended his immigration ban by declaring “the world is a mess”. Trump’s order bars people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US for 90 days.

2. He then said GOP senators opposing the ban are “looking to start World War III”. On Twitter Trump declared: “Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III.”

3. Now GOP senators say Trump’s ban could help terrorist recruiting efforts. Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham they said, “we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism”.

4. Tens of thousands of people in the US are protesting the ban. From New York to Washington and Boston, demonstrations arose in cities and airports across the country.

5. Iran’s foreign minister says that “unlike the US” Americans with visas will still be able to enter Iran. But Tehran has vowed to respond in kind to the ban imposed by Trump.

6. European leaders such as German chancellor Angela Merkel and British prime minister Theresa May have opposed Trump’s order, meanwhile Australian politicians have come out in support of the US policy. Both federal treasurer Scott Morrison and prime minister Malcolm Turnbull declared the nation’s border protection policies “the envy of the world”, with Turnbull inviting others to copy his government’s policies, which ban asylum seekers arriving by boat from entering the country.

7. In response, Canada’s tech community now wants its government to accept those displaced by the ban. More than 200 Canadian technology company founders, executives and investors have called for Ottawa to immediately give temporary residency to those displaced by a US order. Meanwhile Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes says he’s “shocked” by Trump’s policy as HotelsCombined’s Australian-based CEO becomes a casualty of the ruling.

8. In other news, Philippines’ president Rodrigo Duterte admits his country’s police are “corrupt to the core”, but has extended his deadly drug war until the end of his term in 2022.

9. At least six people are dead in Quebec after a mosque shooting. There were 40 people inside at the time. Police have arrested two suspects but aren’t ruling out the possibility of a third attacker.

10. Two of the greatest players in the history of tennis fought it out for the title of the Australian Open. Swiss champion Roger Federer proved the doubters wrong in one of the greatest comebacks of all time against Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

And finally…

11 things unsuccessful people do over the weekend

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.