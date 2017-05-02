French CRS anti-riot police officers are engulfed in flames as they face protesters during a march for the annual May Day workers’ rally in Paris on May 1. Photo: Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what’s happening in the world on Tuesday.

1. Donald Trump is rewriting the US foreign policy playbook. The president’s willingness to meet with notorious strongmen and dictators with poor human rights records is evident in invitations to Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte and Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha to visit the White House, not to mention saying he’d be “honored” to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

2. Tony Blair is threatening a comeback. On the 20th anniversary of becoming British PM, the controversial former Labour leader wants to return to politics to fight Brexit, saying it “has given me a direct motivation to get more involved in the politics. You need to get your hands dirty and I will.”

3. The World Bank president says around two-thirds of jobs in the developing world may be lost to automation. Jim Yong Kim pointed out the figure is higher in several countries, including Ethiopia, where 85% of jobs are vulnerable, compared to 77% in China and 72% in Thailand.

4. North Korea accused the US of pushing the region to the brink of nuclear war. Pyongyang’s complaint came after two US supersonic bombers flew over the area in a training drill with the South Korean air force. Meanwhile, the US has confirmed its THAAD missile system is operational and ready to intercept North Korean missiles.

5. Hamas has dropped Israel’s destruction from its central policies. The Palestinian group also ditched its association with the Muslim Brotherhood from the 1988 document, which now accepts the formation of a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders. Khaled Meshaal, leader-in-exile, released the organisation’s new position in Qatar. Meanwhile, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas is on his way to meet Donald Trump in Washington.

6. Greece and its foreign creditors reached a deal on bailout-mandated reforms. Greek finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos says the agreement will deliver more rescue funds after six months of stalled talks as the EU and IMF disagreed over fiscal targets. “The way has now been paved for debt relief talks,” he said.

7. Another Fox News boss has fallen over the Bill O’Reilly sexual-harassment scandal. Co-president Bill Shine resigned. Rupert Murdoch’s sons, James and Lachlan, who run 21st Century Fox, are reportedly considering a woman as his replacement.

8. UBS Group AG paid $US445 million to settle claims over toxic mortgage securities that helped sink two US credit unions. The payment resolves claims the Swiss bank misled the US Central and Western Corporate credit unions about the risks of roughly $1.15 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities bought in 2006 and 2007.

9. Protecting Donald Trump and his family is a $120 million job. A bipartisan Congress set aside the cash with $60 million going to the US Secret Service, which requested the additional funds for things like protecting Trump Tower in New York City.$23 million is reported to go toward retrofitting Trump Tower.

10. A list of the 9 richest couples in Britain doesn’t include the Queen. Nor JK Rowling, but Salma Hayek is there after she married London-based François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering. Lady Charlotte Wellesley, the Duke of Wellington’s daughter, is the only royal to feature after she got hitched to a Colombian-American billionaire last year.

And finally

Check out Apple’s new $5 billion campus — employees have started moving in

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.