New photos reveal what really happened backstage during the massive Oscars screwup. Warren Beatty can be seen hugging Casey Affleck backstage, before he was handed the wrong envelope by PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant Brian Cullinan. Photo: H. Walker/ REX/ Shutterstock, Business Insider.

1. Snap is going public at a $US24 billion valuation. The tech company raised $US3.4 billion in the industry’s largest IPO in over two years.

2. The UK government suffered a huge defeat over EU citizens being able to live and work in the UK post-Brexit. One of the aces Theresa May held up her sleeve in negotiations over the terms and conditions of Brexit disappeared when a Labour amendment guaranteeing the existing rights of EU citizens in Britain was passed by the House of Lords 358 votes to 256. The amendment now heads back to the Commons where MPs will have to decide whether to accept or reject it.

3. US president Donald Trump’s promise to use existing funds to build the border wall has hit a roadblock. The US Department of Homeland Security has only found $20 million that can be re-directed to the multi-billion-dollar project.

4. The White House is considering direct military action to counter North Korea. It comes at the heels of a report claiming Trump believes the “greatest immediate threat” to the US was North Korea’s nuclear program.

5. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new record. It blew through the 21,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday as stocks resumed their record-setting rally after a one day breather.

6. A man from the US has taken out a giant ad in The Times of London claiming to be the rightful king of England. Allan V. Evans of Colorado, who says he is a descendant of a royal Welsh line from the third century, is giving “legal notice” to all of his relatives and in 30 days plans to claim his “royal historic estate”.

7. Canada accidentally released un-redacted classified documents on its counterterrorism plans. The (now not so) secret plans outline Canada’s military response in the event of a terror attack. The material was part of a 2015 briefing given to Canada’s chief of defense staff.

8. Antarctica hit a record high temperature. A balmy 17.5° celsius (63.5° fahrenheit) was recorded at an Argentine research base near the northern tip of the Antarctic peninsula.

9. Japan’s monetary experiment isn’t working. Here’s why, and what it means for the global economy.

10. The Syrian army is close to taking back one of the world’s most historic cities, Palmyra. It comes after the army captured an area known as the “Palmyra triangle” not far from the city.

And finally…

A French artist just thanked a 12-tonne boulder for letting him spend a week inside it

