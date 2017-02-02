Australian boxers Danny Green and Anthony Mundine face off during the official weigh in ahead of their Friday night bout at Adelaide Oval. The boxers are reportedly set to earn $30 million from the blockbuster. Photo: Morne de Klerk/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. First, US president Donald Trump lambasted Mexico’s president during a phone call. In the “very offensive” talk with Enrique Pena Nieto, Trump reportedly threatened to use military force against the Mexican drug trade.

2. He also accused Australia’s prime minister of trying to send US the “next Boston bombers” in a deal to settle refugees in the USA. During the call, Trump told Malcolm Turnbull he’d spoken with four other world leaders that day and “This was the worst call by far.”

3. The president then took to Twitter to call the refugee arrangement with Australia a “dumb deal”. Meanwhile, subsequent reports emerged of witnesses claiming to hear Trump “yelling” during the call, while Turnbull told Australian media their chat was “courteous”.

4. In other news, the US officially put Iran on notice. It comes after a missile launched by Iran-backed militants killed two sailors on a Saudi ship.

5. The Fed kept policy on hold. The result was expected by most Fed watchers, arguing it would be keen to see more details from the Trump administration’s proposed fiscal policies before making a move.

6. British MPs have overwhelmingly backed Brexit. Britain’s departure from the European Union moved one step closer after the UK parliament voted by 498 to 114 to progress the EU Bill.

7. And now a white paper detailing the UK government’s Brexit strategy will be published. It comes after the British MPs voted to progress the EU Bill, which if passed, will give prime minister Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50.

8. The US Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as Trump’s secretary of state. The confirmation comes despite concerns about the former Exxon Mobil Corp chief executive’s ties to Russia.

9. Facebook now gets almost $20 from each US and Canadian user. The results came as the social media company reported a blockbuster fourth quarter on Wednesday, with $8.81 billion in revenue and 1.86 billion monthly active users.

10. Russia has charged two former intelligence agency experts with treason. The men are accused of working for US interests.

And finally…

Beyonce is having twins! Already 7 million people on Instagram are happy about that – a new record.

