Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Ten people have been arrested following the attack at a concert in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured 64 others. The two relatives of suicide bomber Salman Abedi were detained in Libya, while eight men are in custody following a series of raids across the UK.

2. UK officials say they’re “furious” at the Americans for leaking information on the Manchester bombing investigation. On Wednesday US intelligence officials leaked photographs of evidence relating to the suicide bombing. A spokesperson representing the British police group’s counter terrorism committee said the leaks “undermine our investigations and the confidence of victims.”

3. The British general election campaign will resume on Thursday. It was suspended after the Manchester terror attack out of “respect” for those who had died. The Conservative party is planning to begin its local campaign after a minute’s silence for the victims.

4. OPEC is gearing up to extend production cuts. Most analysts expect the cartel to extend the reductions for another six to nine months. OPEC ministers will meet in Vienna on Thursday.

5. Russian officials bragged about how well they knew US president Donald Trump’s advisers. The New York Times reported on Wednesday that US spies captured discussions that revealed senior Russian authorities sought to sway Trump’s opinion of Russia by way of his advisers.

6. Russian’s defense minister says Moscow’s new ICBMs can beat any missile defense system. Sergei Shoigu also said in Wednesday’s speech before lawmakers that Russia’s military has received a steady flow of new weapons allowing it to maintain a “strategic parity” with NATO.

7. A US warship has sailed within 12 miles of Chinese-claimed reef. The “freedom of navigation operation” is likely to anger China at a time when Trump is seeking the Asian superpower’s cooperation to rein in ally North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

8. An American company has launched a rocket into space from New Zealand — the first ever from a private launch facility. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket took off from the Mahia peninsula, in North Island.

9. A Republican congressional candidate in Montana body-slammed a journalist when he didn’t want to be interviewed. Greg Gianforte has been cited by police for misdemeanor assault following the incident.

10. Manchester United has triumphed over Ajax in an emotional Europa League final. Manchester defeated the Dutch team by a 2-0 score. United wore black armbands to honour the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing.

And finally…

22 incredible photos from where jumbo jets go to die

