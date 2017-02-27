Sorry guys. You aren’t the winners. Photo: La La Land/ IMDb

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. There was chaos at the Oscars. La la Land was incorrectly named as Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards. Warren Beatty incorrectly announced it as the winner, with the production crew coming on stage to accept their award, before the mistake was realised and Moonlight was named as the winner.

2. Here’s an insight into the current state of American politics, according to a top Democratic senator. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island told Business Insider why Hillary Clinton lost, how his party can counter US president Donald Trump, and why the Russia investigation is just getting started.

3. Jeremy Corbyn appeared to lose his temper when asked if he might step down before the 2020 British election. “I’ve given you a very, very clear answer, yes,” he snarled at a Sky News presenter.

4. The US Federal Reserve is worried about a key measure in the stock market. Volatility has been falling to record-low levels, concerning board’s members.

5. Trump’s push against ISIS in Syria could present him with an unenviable choice: alienate NATO ally Turkey by relying on Kurdish fighters or adopt a plan that may slow the assault and require many more US combat forces.

6. Japanese telco giant SoftBank is looking to invest $3 billion in WeWork. It is close to finalising an investment in US office-sharing startup which would include a $2 billion primary tranche of funding, followed by a secondary round worth more than $1 billion.

7. Australia has an “internet of things” mobile network. The country’s largest telco has become the first operator to deploy such a network. Its IoT footprint will be among the largest in the world.

8. Thousands march in Moscow to honor deputy prime minister and prominent critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Boris Nemtsov, two years after he was gunned down near the Kremlin walls.

9. Mahershala Ali is the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar. He won for best supporting actor for his highly-lauded performance in “Moonlight.”

10. Malaysia declares its international airport is safe for travel after nerve agent attack killed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother.

And finally…

Nokia is re-releasing the classic 3310 with a camera and even better battery life

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.