A woman holds up a sign during a vigil in Albert Square in Manchester, northwest England in solidarity with those killed and injured in the May 22 terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert. Photo: Oli Scarff/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. The suspect suicide bomber at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester has been identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. “However, he has not yet been formally identified and I wouldn’t wish, therefore, to comment further. The priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network,” said Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins.

2. US officials may have leaked crucial information about the Manchester terror attack to the media before it had been confirmed by UK authorities. Downing Street refused to comment on the identity of the attacker on Tuesday afternoon, despite US news outlets widely identifying a suspect by name. There are concerns that the leaks could have potentially jeopardised the ongoing investigations into the attack.

3. UK prime minister Theresa May raised the terror threat level from “severe” to “critical”. The increased security measure means “not only that an attack remains highly likely, but that a further attack may be imminent,” she said. In addition to the raised threat level, armed military personnel will be deployed to guard “key locations” in Britain, as well as certain major events.

4. Take That, Blondie, and Ariana Grande have reportedly cancelled gigs following the attack. Take that have postponed both their Liverpool and Manchester dates this week. Blondie cancelled her gig at Hackney Round Chapel in London. And Ariana Grande has reportedly suspended her world tour, tweeting that she was “broken” following the attack.

5. US president Donald Trump’s 2018 budget plan is facing massive blowback in Congress. Even members of the Republican party have expressed scepticism about its provisions.

6. Trump has “appointed” a lawyer to represent him in the Russian probe. Marc Kasowitz will represent Trump in an inquiry into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US presidential election and any links to the Trump campaign.

7. Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has declared martial law. He declared it on the southern island of Mindanao after clashes between government troops and Islamist militants on Tuesday left three people dead.

8. Egypt has ordered the detention of an ex-presidential candidate who said he may run against the current president in 2018. Khalid Ali, a prominent human rights lawyer who ran in Egypt’s 2012 election, is accused of “offending public decency”. He denies the charges.

9. A solar eclipse will be visible across the entire US for the first time in 99 years. August 21 will be the first time since 1918 that a solar eclipse has crossed the country from coast-to-coast.

10. “James Bond” star Sir Roger Moore has died of cancer at the age of 89. He passed away in Switzerland after a “short but brave” battle with cancer, according to a tweet from his personal account.

And finally…

The most presidential moments from Mark Zuckerberg’s whirlwind tour of the US (so far)

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.