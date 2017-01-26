Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia in today’s Australia Day Honours and celebrated with a special concert onboard a cruise ship in Sydney Harbour. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Hello and happy Australia Day – and Republic Day in India.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. UK PM Theresa May is publishing the Brexit bill today. She’s keen to get cracking on a hard Brexit, and the parliamentary approval required to trigger Article 50’s two-year exit process could be approved within weeks.

2. Meanwhile, there’s a plan to turn Britain into a post-Brexit tax haven. Chancellor Philip Hammond’s idea of becoming a low-tax, low-regulation haven has been backed by No. 10. Or they could just rebrand the UK as Jersey.

3. Donald Trump has frozen the $221 million President Obama tried to send to Palestine. In the final hours of Obama’s administration, he released the funds to the Palestinian Authority. The State Department is now reviewing it.

4.Trump is still obsessed with voter fraud, despite everyone debunking the claims and his own lawyers admitting there’s no evidence. We found out why Trump believes otherwise.

5. China’s told Trump to but out of the South China Sea dispute. Senior Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, told NBC News “There might be a difference [of opinion] over the sovereignty of these islands but it’s not for the United States.”

6. Extreme weather cost Europe at least £330bn ($US417bn) over 30 years. A new report by the European Environment Agency estimates 85,000 people have also died as a result of floods, heatwaves and storms, alongside a repair bill. The EEA adds that things are getting worse.

7. Facebook’s having another go at Snapchat. After copying Snapchat with Instagram Stories, Facebook is now testing Facebook Stories on its mobile app.

8. The world’s fastest man has one less Olympic gold medal. The 2008 Beijing Olympics 4×100-meter relay team from Jamaica was disqualified and stripped of its gold medal after sprinter Nesta Carter’s positive doping test.

9. An Australian dad was photographing is son surfing when a great white shark appeared in the wave. The shark appeared to roll over in the wave, two hours north of Sydney, looking like something out of a Jaws promo, as the 10-year-old glided past unharmed. “This photo is going straight to the pool room,” dad said.

Here it is:

Photo: Chris Hasson.

10. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, crowd favourite at the Australian Open, is in her first quarter-final in 18 years. Her story is both gut-wrenching and inspiring. She plays six-time champion Serena Williams for a place in Saturday’s final today.

And finally…

24 things expats find surprising about Australian working culture

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.