Police officers stand at the Miller Street and Corporation Street Crossroads, in front of the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. An explosion occurred at Manchester Arena as concert goers were leaving the venue after Ariana Grande had performed. Greater Manchester Police have confirmed 19 fatalities and at least 50 injured. Photo: Dave Thompson/ Getty Images.

1. 22 people have died in suspected terror attack in Manchester. The explosion at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert also injured 59 others. There are reports saying the explosion could have been a suicide bomber.

2. The UK general election campaign has been suspended following the suspected terrorist attack. Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “I have spoken with the Prime Minister and we have agreed that that all national campaigning in the general election will be suspended until further notice.”

3. Images have captured how the deadly blast unfolded. There are reports that explosions contained nails, and that mostly young girls are among the dead.

4. The sterling extended its losses in response to the suspected attack. The pound eased 0.1% to $1.299, extending Monday’s 0.3% loss.

5. British major banks are drawing up plans for the worst-case Brexit scenario, according to the chairman of US bank BNY Mellon in Europe. He also warns that no deal for Britain could spark another financial crisis.

6. US president Donal Trump reportedly asked top intelligence officials to publicly deny collusion between his campaign and Russia. Trump is said to have asked DNI Dan Coats and NSA director Adm. Michael Rogers to deny collusion after former FBI director James Comey revealed the existence of the FBI’s Russia inquiry during a March 20 testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. Both men denied the request.

7. Former US national security adviser Michael Flynn may have lied in a 2016 interview with US investigators who were conducting a background check for his security clearance renewal, according to US congressional lawmakers.

8. It’s “highly likely” a North Korean hacking group was behind the WannaCry ransomware attacks, according to cyber security firm Symantec. The attack this month infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.

9. The trial of the impeached South Korean president has begun. Park Geun-hye has pleaded not guilty. She faces charges including bribery, abusing state power and leaking state secrets.

10. Boko Haram released 82 kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls to their families. Their release comes after more than three years in captivity. Five commanders from the extremist group were exchanged for the girls’ freedom, and Nigeria’s government has said it would make further exchanges to bring the 113 remaining schoolgirls home.

