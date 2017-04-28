Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing talks to the media ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia yesterday in Sochi, Russia. Photo: Clive Mason/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Major conflict with North Korea is “absolutely” a possibility, according to US president Donald Trump and Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. The comments come amid rising tensions with the north and its controversial nuclear missiles program.

2. China says it is open to talks with the US on the North Korea nuclear crisis but stressed its opposition to a US missile defence system being deployed in South Korea, saying that it damages the regional strategic balance and stability.

3. Meanwhile, South Korea will not pay for a US missile defense despite Trump saying he wanted $US1 billion for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system that is being activated in South Korea.

4. Trump decided against withdrawing from the NAFTA because “[Canadian prime minister Justin] Trudeau and [Mexican president Enrique] Peña Nieto called, and I like them”. The US president also admitted that terminating the free-trade agreement would be a “pretty big, you know, shock to the system.”

5. United Airlines has reached a settlement with the passenger violently dragged off a plane. According to the passenger’s attorney, the two parties reached an “amicable settlement” over the injuries David Dao suffered when he was forcibly removed from Flight 3411 earlier this month.

6. In a separate incident, a Delta Airlines passenger was kicked off a plane for using the bathroom. The passenger is believed to have asked a flight attendant to use the bathroom while the plane waited in line to takeoff in Atlanta, but was denied. Thirty minutes later, the man could not wait and had to defy the crew member’s orders. He was then asked to exit the aircraft but refused. The plane was forced to return to its gate and all passengers had to deplane.

7. New footage shows the aftermath of the MOAB strike in Afghanistan. The US dropped the weapon on ISIS fighters on April 13. Afghan officials estimated it killed about 100 ISIS militants.

8. Britain is worried Emmanuel Macron, who is likely to win the French presidential election, will play hardball in Brexit negotiations. This is bad news for British prime minister Theresa May as she embarks on Brexit talks after her own expected re-election in June.

9. The man who was arrested in Westminster on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack was carrying a bag full of the knives. The suspect, who is in his 20s, is being detained under the Terrorism Act. He is reportedly known to police.

10. Russian police have raided the offices of one of Vladimir Putin’s biggest opponents days before a major protest. The Open Russia movement, which openly opposes Putin’s rule and seeks to rally his opponents, has called a protest against Putin at the weekend. The party was founded by former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

BONUS ITEM: Amazon crushed its earnings. The stock was up about 4% in after-hours trading following the report.

And finally…

What it’s like to attend the TED conference where attendees pay $13,000 to learn the next big ideas

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.