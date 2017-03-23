British police officers work on Westminster Bridge, adjacent to the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London on March 22, 2017, in the aftermath of a terror incident. Photo: Niklas Halle’n/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Five people are dead, another 40 are injured after a terror attack in Westminster, London. A lone assailant mowed down dozens of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in a 4×4, before killing a police officer with a knife in the grounds of Parliament. No terror group has yet claimed responsibility.

2. A British MP gave CPR to the police officer who died. Former British Army captain Tobias Ellwood attempted to give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to PC Keith Palmer. The 48-year-old had served in the police for 15 years and was a husband and father.

3. Police have refused to name the suspect, but say he was “inspired by international terrorism”. A Press Association photographer captured images of the suspect receiving medical assistance after he was shot by police. He died at the scene.

4. Prime minister Theresa May has called the attack “sick and depraved”. May responded to the attack after a Cabinet Office Briefing Room meeting saying: “Tomorrow morning, parliament will meet as normal. We will come together as normal. And Londoners and others around the world will get up and go about their day as normal.”

5. Scotland’s Parliament suspended a vote on a second independence referendum following the Westminster terror attack. The Scottish Parliament’s presiding officer Ken Mackintosh said: “The fact our sister parliament had a serious incident is affecting this particular debate and it is affecting the contribution of members and it is for that reason that we are suspending the sitting.”

5. The US House Intelligence chief just tossed a huge wrench into the middle of the investigations surrounding president Donald Trump, his claims of being wiretapped by his predecessor, and Russia’s meddling in the election. According to Rep. Devin Nunes, the intelligence community has “incidentally collected” information on the Trump transition team during the transition period.

6. “There is more than circumstantial evidence now” that ties Trump or his associates to the Kremlin. Until now, there has been no public acknowledgement from US lawmakers or the intelligence community of such connections. But in an interview on MSNBC Wednesday, California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff said that is no longer the case.

7. The world’s largest hedge fund published a 61-page paper on populism that says the movement is at its highest level since the eve of WWII. In the note from Bridgewater, founder and chairman Ray Dalio and his co-authors said while it was rising they consider today’s strain of the ideology to be “much less extreme”.

8. Financial markets are doing the US Fed a massive favour. They are now bringing forward the expected timing of monetary policy normalisation, beginning in the Eurozone and UK.

9. The ferry involved in one of South Korea’s deadliest disasters has been raised, three years after it sank off the south-western island of Jindo, killing 304 people, nearly of them school children on a trip.

10. Singapore is the most expensive city in the world to live in, according to latest Worldwide Cost of Living Survey. Hong Kong came in second, closely followed by Zurich. Bangalore, Chennai, Karachi, Mumbai and New Delhi make up half of the 10 cheapest cities surveyed.

And finally…

