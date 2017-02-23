Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy during a visit to the Moriah War Memorial College in Sydney today. Photo: Dean Lewins / Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Americans increasingly think their president is incompetent. It comes as Donald Trump has set a record for being the most unpopular new president since the invention of telephone polling.

2. Trump is looking for jobs advice from companies that send jobs overseas. This comes after he vowed to stop US manufacturers from leaving the country.

3. The US Federal Reserve plans to raise rates “fairly soon” if the economy cooperates. At the January 31/February 1 policy meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee voted to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged, just as markets had expected.

4. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has defended his plans to give more powers to US border agents stationed in Canada. He says doing so ensures travelers would at all times be protected by domestic laws.

5. UK prime minister Theresa May’s plan to help small firms hit by business rate hikes failed at lift off. The apparent offer fell apart within minutes after it was revealed there was in fact no new money.

6. Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s bodyguard and chief of staff are in police custody. The paire are reportedly being questioning over alleged misuse of European Union funds to pay parliamentary assistants.

7. Russia has established a dedicated propaganda division. Retired Russian Gen. Vladimir Shamanov says the unit would “protect the national defense interests and engage in information warfare.”

8. Venezuela’s vice president took out a full-page ad in The New York Times to defend himself against sanctions. The sanctions against him relate to drug trafficking charges.

9. The president of Azerbaijan picked his wife to be his vice president. Critics say the move effectively ensures dynastic rule in the ex-Soviet country.

10. Harrison Ford was involved in a near-miss plane crash. The Indiana Jones actor flew his private plane directly over a passenger aircraft and landed on a taxiway instead of landing on a specific runway.

And finally…

Astronomers have found 7 Earth-size planets circling a dwarf star — and three or four of the planets may also be candidates for hosting alien life.

