Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. British MPs have called for White Paper on the EU exit plan, again. It comes after the UK Supreme Court ruled MPs must vote on whether the government can start the Brexit process.

2. Article 50 campaigner Gina Miller is still receiving a torrent of abuse. She has been receiving death and rape threats, and says she finds it difficult to leave the house.

3. The EPA, which protects Americans from poison and pollution, has been frozen under president Donald Trump. On top of that employees have been barred from talking about it to the press or public.

4. Trump is expected to sign an executive order to ban refugees from the Middle Eastern and African countries. The ban would stop refugees entering the US except for religious minorities escaping persecution, until more aggressive vetting is in place.

5. Mexico just issued an ultimatum to the Trump administration. The Mexican delegation could walk away from talks and a major trade pact with the US if discussions about the border wall and its financing become an issue.

6. Pakistan has tested its second nuclear-capable missile in a month. The Ababeel missile can reach targets at a range of 2,200 km (1367 miles) – more three times the distance between Islamabad and New Delhi, capital of Pakistan’s Indian rival.

7. Turkey, Russia, and Iran just failed to make peace in Syria. Efforts to resolve the six-year-old war did not go to plan on this week and now it looks like the US may have to step in.

8. Kuwait’s foreign minister will make a rare visit to Iran to start “dialogue” between the rival countries. The visit comes days after the president of Iran said countries, including Kuwait, had offered to mediate in the escalating feud between Shi’ite Muslim Iran and Sunni-controlled Saudi Arabia.

9. An Austrian man has been convicted under anti-Nazi laws for selling pro-Hitler songs. The 38-year-old was tried and sentenced to 33 months in prison, but denied any wrongdoing.

10. Italian police busted a mafia group trying to smuggle $2.25 billion (US$1.7 billion) worth of cocaine into Europe. A group of 54 people allegedly conspired to import about 8 metric tons (17,637 pounds) of cocaine from Colombia into Europe via seaports and airports in Calabria.

