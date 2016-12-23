And that’s us for 2016. Tune back in on January 3 for the first ‘The 10 most important things in the world right now’ of 2017. Merry Christmas! Photo: Don Arnold/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Australian police have arrested 7 people planning a Christmas Day terrorist attack in Melbourne. The group were allegedly planning an “ISIS-inspired” attack targeting Flinders Street Station, Federation Square, and St Paul’s Cathedral.

2. The effects of Britain voting to leave the European Union may not have fully hit the economy yet. Two economic experts warn in a new report that the UK could feel damaging effects soon, likening the highly plausible and impending negative economic impact to “Wile E Coyote — legs spinning furiously as he speeds off the cliff”.

3. Aleppo has returned to government control. The Syrian army has re-established “security” in the northern city after the last rebels evacuated from their final toe-hold in the eastern parts of the city. It comes after a four-year rebel hold over parts of the city.

4. US president-elect Donald Trump wants the US to increase the capability of its nuclear arsenal. It comes one day after he met with top Pentagon officials, including the Air Force deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration.

5. New footage has emerged showing the moment the truck plowed into a Berlin Christmas market. A video clip was taken by a taxi driver who was waiting for customers just outside the Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church. The attack killed 12 people.

6. A crucial part of the Chinese economy is looking super jittery going into next year. Following another Fed hike, and foreign exchange reserves falling again in November, China’s corporate bond market has investors watching the country very closely for signs that the beginning of 2017 could bring the same volatility as the year before.

7. Snowfall was recorded in the Sahara Desert for the first time in 37 years. Images captured by NASA’s Landsat 7 satellite from its Enhanced Thematic Mapper Plus visible-light camera depict snowfall on the northern end of the desert, near the Moroccan-Algerian border and the town of Ain Safra.

8. Uber’s self-driving cars have quit California and now they’re headed for Arizona. The exit comes after the California DMV revoked the registration of Uber’s 16 autonomous vehicles, forcing the company to shut down its self-driving pilot program in San Francisco.

9. ISIS social-media channels distributed a holiday attack list of churches in the US. A series of messages from a pro-ISIS group on Telegram announced the group’s plans to utilise its network of lone wolf attackers to “turn the Christian New Year into a bloody horror movie”.

10. China’s smog is so bad right now, masks and filters are starting to sell out. Online orders have poured in for anti-smog products, with e-commerce firms and brands reporting record demand in response to “red alert” warnings in 24 cities this week. But with transport restrictions in place, up to 50 million orders in north China alone face delivery delays.

And finally…

Here are some of the best last-minute gifts of 2016



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.