US president Donald Trump (C-L), Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (C-R), Jordan’s King Abdullah II (3-R), Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (2-R) and other officials pose for a group photo during the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh on May 21, 2017. Photo: Mandel Ngan/ AFP/ Getty Images.

1. US president Donald Trump gave his highly-anticipated address to Arab and Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Despite countlessly repeating on “radical Islamic terrorism” on the campaign trail, the slogan was excluded from his speech to the Arabic audience.

2. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman accused Iran of being the “spearhead of global terrorism”. His comments came minutes after Trump’s address. Over the weekend, the US and Saudi Arabia announced an arms deal worth almost $US110 billion ($AU148 billion) — the largest in US history.

3. British prime minister Theresa May has urged voters to back her to deliver Brexit. It is one of her strongest cards in the election campaign as opinion polls show the Conservative party’s lead over Labour has fallen.

4. Despite the British Labour Party rising in the polls, replacing Jeremy Corbyn as the leader would not improve its chances in June 8 election. Both Yvette Cooper and Chuka Umunna, who have been tipped as potential challengers, scored lower than Corbyn with voters.

5. Unemployment in the UK is at its lowest in 40 years. Back then average earnings increased by around 30% on a year earlier (inflation was at a post-war peak above 25%). Right now they are only growing at 1.9%. Jim Edwards explains how the “gig economy” is destroying wages in Britain.

6. North Korea has confirmed a “successful” new ballistic missile test, and said the weapon is now ready to be deployed. Meanwhile, the US says it is still in the “early stages” of applying pressure on Pyongyang.

7. Japan’s fertility crisis is creating economic and social woes never seen before. The country has entered a vicious cycle of low fertility and low spending that has led to trillions in lost GDP and a population decline of one million people, all within just the past five years.

8. Australia received its biggest ever philanthropic donation from a living person. Australian billionaire and mining magnate Andrew Forrest donated $400 million to multiple charities and causes both locally and internationally.

9. Three people died climbing Mount Everest over the weekend. The nationalities of the deceased climbers were Australian, American and Slovak.

10. A critical computer has failed on NASA’s $100 billion space station and astronauts are gearing up for emergency repairs. A pair of astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station on Tuesday for an emergency spacewalk to replace a failed computer, one of two that control major US systems aboard the orbiting outpost.

