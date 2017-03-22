Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. The US and now UK governments have banned large electronics on some of the world’s best airlines — and the fallout could be huge. There’s a theory the US ban on laptops is a trade retaliation against government-funded airlines, but right now the biggest concern is the impact it will have on airlines that only have four days to comply with the new regulations.

2. US president Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort has been linked to “blood money” and killings in Ukraine. Late last month, hackers broke into Manafort’s daughter’s iPhone and published four years’ worth of purported text messages in which her father was described as having “no moral or legal compass”.

3. The US-led anti-ISIS coalition will meet in Washington today to discuss their next steps to overcome the terrorist group. It is the first such meeting since Trump became president. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will host the event.

4. The German bank that loaned $US300 million to Trump played a prominent role in a money laundering scandal run by Russian criminals. The Deutsche Bank is one of dozens of western financial institutions that processed tens of billions of dollars in money of “criminal origin” from Russia.

5. An EU summit to discuss Brexit will be held on 29 April, a month after the UK triggers Article 50. The meeting will be used to agree on guidelines for the EU’s negotiating team.

6. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are moving people out of London before Brexit. Both companies have said they will be moving staff out of London within the next two years — before the end of the negotiation period leading to the UK’s departure from the EU.

7. North Korea launched “several missiles” today , a Japanese government source claims, but the rocket exploded within seconds, according to the US military. It is the latest in a series of weapons tests by the North raising tensions in the region.

8. Martin McGuinness, the former IRA leader who became Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister, has died aged 66. While some still hold him responsible for countless deaths and injuries before the peace process began in the early 1990s, he was also consider remarkable for his ability to understand the importance of symbolic acts in Northern Ireland — a critical step in ending three decades of “The Troubles” in the region.

9. The Japanese navy has boosted it overseas military forces with a second big helicopter carrier. The Kaga, which entered service on Wednesday, is expected to be used as part of the country’s defense against China in the highly disputed South China Sea region.

10. Norway is the happiest country in the world. The Scandinavian country has earned the top spot on the United Nations’ World Happiness Report for its great social support, trust in government, and because the people live a long life.

And finally…

Here’s everything Apple announced including its glamorous red iPhones and cheap new iPads

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.