1. The FBI’s new special counsel could spell danger for the White House. While many of US president Donald Trump’s advisers have framed it as a positive development, since the White House could avoid questions about the investigation and refer them to Mueller, others say quite the opposite.

2. The Times Square driver was reportedly high on synthetic marijuana. Richard Rojas, 26, lost control of his vehicle just before noon on Thursday. His vehicle hopped the curb, killing one and injuring 22.

3. US president Donald Trump’s polling explains many of the moves we’re seeing in financial markets. According to analysts at Morgan Stanley, Trump’s net approval ratings have been influencing movements in the US dollar index and US inflation expectations over the past year.

4. British prime minister Theresa May will charge companies £2,000 a year for each non-EU worker they employ. It is part of her plans to slash immigration to the tens of thousands a year.

5. Japan has approved bill to allow its emperor to abdicate. Emperor Akihito, 83, will be the first Japanese emperor to step down in nearly two centuries. He fears age might make it hard for him to fulfill his duties.

6. Greece’s parliament has approved a raft of fresh austerity measures. The country will implement the reforms in the next four years to unlock the next instalment of its multi-billion-dollar bailout to meet upcoming debt obligations.

7. Chinese fighter jets reportedly flew upside down, right above a US Air Force plane. Two of China’s Su-30 jets came within 150 feet of the US Air Force’s WC-135 aircraft while flying upside down, directly above the WC-135. For anyone that has seen Top Gun, it sounds like what Maverick described as being “inverted”.

8. Polls open in first Iran presidential election since the nuclear deal. Incumbent president Hassan Rouhani’s strongest challenger is hard-line cleric Ebrahim Raisi, who campaigned in part on populist cash payments to the poor.

9. This painting just became the most expensive artwork sold at auction. Jean-Michel Basquiat’s untitled skull painting was bought by a Japanese billionaire for $US110.5 million.

10. If you’re quick, you can get a castle in Italy for free. The catch is that if you want it, you have to renovate the property and turn it into a tourism facility.

10 books that famous CEOs loved reading

