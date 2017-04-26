First daughter, Ivanka Trump, on her first official trip as presidential adviser, shares a laugh with International Monetary Fund MD Christine Lagarde and German chancellor Angela Merkel during a panel discussion at the W20 women’s empowerment summit in Berlin on April 25. Photo: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. The Russians are using “a new style of attack” on France’s centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron. The group — known as Fancy Bear, Pawn Storm, or STRONTIUM — began registering domain names such as “mail-en-marche.fr” in an attempt to trick members of his campaign team into clicking on links that looked affiliated with his political party, En Marche.

2. US president Donald Trump is taking aim at one of America’s closest allies — Canada. Like Mexico and China before it, Canada finds itself on center stage in Trump’s trade agenda.

3. Trump may expand the USA’s inflight laptop ban to include Europe. According to The Guardian, officials within the British government say their US counterparts are mulling over the possibility of expanding the prohibition of any electronics devices larger than a cellphone from being transported within the cabin of direct flights to the US from Europe.

4. The US has moved the THAAD anti-missile defense system to South Korea. It comes amid high tensions over North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.

5. The US government could shut down for the first time in almost 40 years. A short-term spending bill is set to expire on Friday, and Congress is currently trying to keep the government funded in order to avoid a shutdown. The last time the nation closed down was during Jimmy Carter’s administration in 1979.

6. Here’s what France’s two presidential candidates, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, think about Brexit. Let’s just say, they have two distinctly different political ideologies, especially when it comes to the European Union.

7. Russia and Japan are taking another stab at a decades-old territory dispute. It relates to islands off Japan’s northern coast seized by the Soviet Union in 1945. Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe will discuss the issue during a visit Russia this week to meet with president Vladimir Putin.

8. The US is “deeply concerned” by Turkish air strikes in Syria. The US says Turkey went ahead with the mission without proper coordination either with itself or the broader global coalition fighting ISIS. The strikes reportedly killed more than two dozen Kurdish fighters in Iraq and Syria.

9. The death toll in Venezuela’s political protests has risen to 26. The number increased this week after two men died on Tuesday from gunshots at separate political demonstrations.

10. The world’s first malaria vaccine is coming to Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi. The on-the-ground testing in a pilot program will be available to babies and children in high-risk areas.

And finally…

