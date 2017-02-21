A view from the tarmac at Melbourne’s Essendon Airport is seen after a charter plane leaving the airport crashed in Melbourne. The charter plane was carrying 5 people when it crashed near the DFO Shopping Centre at around 9am. Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. US president Donald Trump has doubled down on his baffling remarks about Sweden. “Give the public a break – The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!,” Trump tweeted.

2. These are the problems with the UK government’s Brexit strategy, according to Ann Pettifor, economist and author of “The Production of Money.”

3. Brits are now far more worried about the state of the economy than they are about immigration, despite the movement of people being the defining issue of the Brexit vote.

4. Here’s how Trump, Brexit, and the rest have changed trading. Andrea Orcel, head of investment banking at UBS, discusses how the market probably hadn’t priced in the risks of such events, and that the trading environment had undergone a broader shift.

5. Russia’s ambassador to the UN has died. Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after falling ill at work. He died one day before his 65th birthday.

6. At least five people have died after plane crashed into major retail centre in Melbourne, Australia. The charter flight bound for King Island, 246km south of the city in Bass Strait, was taking off from Melbourne’s Essendon airport at around 9am before the pilot issued a mayday call saying there was catastrophic engine failure.

7. A Californian police officer has been fatally shot, while another was wounded while responding to traffic accident. After arriving at the scene they realised one of the cars was stolen. When they approached it, the driver opened fire.

8. ISIS claims a British suicide bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives near Mosul. The terror group’s Amaq news agency named the bomber as Abu Zakariya al-Britani.

9. After seven years of bailouts in Greece, poverty isn’t getting any better. In fact, it is getting worse. In 2015, 22.2% of the population were “severely materially deprived”.

10. Singaporeans have been treated to a rare cloud phenomenon known as “fire rainbow”, which occurs when sunlight refracts through ice-crystal clouds. While it only lasted for about 15 minutes, it was seen across the island.

