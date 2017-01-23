A message from Victorian police highway patrol amongst the flowers and messages of condolence as they lie on Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne. Five people, including an infant, were killed and more than 30 are injured after a man deliberately drove his car into pedestrians on Friday. He was charged with murder today. Photo: James D. Morgan/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. British prime minister Theresa May will discuss free trade and NATO when she meets with US president Donald Trump. On Friday she will become the first foreign leader to meet with the new president.

2. Samsung has finally revealed what caused the Galaxy Note 7 to explode. Essentially there were separate battery malfunctions: The first problem was the battery was too large for the casing of the phone, and the second was the that the next battery had a defect that also caused it to overheat.

3. The White House is at war with the press over disputed claims about crowd sizes at Trump’s inauguration ceremony. During a visit to CIA headquarters, Trump said that over a million people attended the event. Independent estimates put the crowd at 250,000 attendees.

4. No one at Davos thinks Brexit is a good idea. The 2,500 attendees almost universally regard Brexit — the withdrawal of the UK from the second largest free trade zone on the planet — as economic suicide.

5. China’s “two-child” policy has seen birth rates rise more than twelve-fold to the highest level since 2000. New births reached 17.86 million in 2016, up around 1.4 million on 2011-2015 averages.

6. The vice president of the United States doesn’t think smoking kills. Back in 2000 Mike Pence wrote an op-ed article stating his opinion and has made no public effort to update his position since.

7. “El Chapo” Guzmán has pleaded not guilty. The drug lord appeared in a US federal court on Friday, where the charges filed against him were made known to him — apparently for the first time. An additional hearing is slated for February 3.

8. $14.45 million (£8.8 million) is missing from The Gambia’s state coffers. It comes after Yahya Jammeh left the country, ending 22 years in power. He had refused to accept election results but finally left after mediation by regional leaders and the threat of military intervention.

9. Women in Washington, DC and other major cities around the world marched for human rights the day after Trump officially became president of the US. While it was called the Women’s March, people convened to protest police brutality, equal pay, healthcare access, indigenous land rights, LGBT discrimination, climate action, and disability rights.

10. More than 16 million people have watched drone footage of a road being built in remote Australia. The viral 3 minute, 16 second clip of the road works has people everywhere mesmerised.



And finally…

