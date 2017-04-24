‘En Marche !’ founder, leader, and presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron, after the first round of the French presidential election on April 23, 2017, in Paris. Photo: Vincent Isore/ IP3/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Le Pen lead first-round vote in French presidential election. It’s a disaster for France’s two main parties. Macron is favoured to win the runoff against Le Pen as France’s politicians unite against the far-right candidate.

2. The Euro jumped 2% in early trading on Sunday to its highest level since mid-November, and as a result France’s future in Europe looks increasingly secure. Paul Colgan has pulled together charts showing some of the major market moves, which paint a positive picture for investment markets.

3. A “Remain” Tory MP is optimistic about Brexit, and says it could lead to better trade opportunities for the nation because the country will be out of the EU’s “protectionist racket.”

4. The moment a runner stopped to help an exhausted competitor over the line is the moment the 2017 London Marathon will be remembered for. Prince William and Prince Harry were in the crowd to witness it, applauding the competitors over the line.

5. It’s nearly the 10th anniversary of Jim Cramer’s epic “they know nothing!” rant about bank illiquidity on CNBC. To mark the event, we’re looking at what’s changed since then. Or not.

6. Donald Trump will conclude his first 100 days in office as the least popular president in modern history. According to a Washington Post/ABC poll reveals Trump has the lowest approval rating at this point of any president since the polling began in 1945 — 53% of respondents told pollsters they disapproved of his performance thus far.

7. The few clues are starting to emerge about the damage caused by the “mother of all bombs” dropped by the US in Afghanistan earlier this month. Footage of the site has revealed a scarred mountainside, burned trees and some ruined mud-brick structures, but still nothing is known about the number of casualties or their identities.

8. North Korea has detained a US citizen, bringing the number of Americans now being held there to three. Tony Kim, in his 50s, taught accounting at the university for about a month. He was reportedly detained by officials at Pyongyang international airport as he was trying to leave the country.

9. Japan has joined military drills with a US aircraft carrier strike group headed for Korean waters. The move has worried China, which is increasingly concerned that the situation may spin out of control, leading to war.

10. Citizen scientists have helped identify a sky phenomenon they’re calling “Steve”. It’s a spectacular form of light which burns through the sky in a 3000° celsius arc.

And finally…

The most expensive homes you can buy in 28 countries

