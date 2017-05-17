US president Donald Trump. Photo: Michael Reynolds-Pool/ Getty Images.

1. US president Donald Trump confirmed he shared information with Russia. “As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,” he tweeted. Here’s why that’s so “damaging”.

2. He also reportedly asked FBI director James Comey to end the investigation into former US national security adviser Michael Flynn before Comey was fired. And Comey kept records of interactions he had with the president, which he deemed “improper efforts to influence an ongoing investigation”. If true, it is a major scandal and abuse of power, according to University of Minnesota professor Richard Painter, who served as President George W. Bush’s chief ethics lawyer.

3. Global markets were sent sliding after reports of the Comey memos. In the absence of any major economic data or market-moving news, it looks like the most likely catalyst to explain the soft start to trade.

4. A protest outside the Turkish embassy in Washington turned bloody after Trump met with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. At least nine people were injured when fighting erupted between Erdogan supporters and Armenian demonstrators.

5. The US aims to sway China on new North Korea sanctions after its latest ballistic missile test. US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also warned that Washington would also target and “call out” countries supporting Pyongyang.

6. UK prime minister Theresa May is headed for a landslide victory in the general election on June 8</strong>. An exclusive Business Insider/GfK election poll shows the Conservatives on 48%, Labour on 28%.

7. There is still no sign that Brits regret voting for Brexit. Support for Britain leaving the European Union is just as popular now as it was when the referendum took place on June 23 last year, according to a Business Insider/GfK poll. Of 1,952 respondents, 45% said it was right, while said it was 41% wrong.

8. It’s looking increasingly likely that Trump will expand the laptop ban to Europe, Australia could soon be enforcing the same rules too.

9. Over 560 million passwords have been discovered in an anonymous online database. The data was stolen from as many as 10 popular online services. Today is a good day to change your passwords, people.

10. Maria Sharapova has been denied a French Open wild card entry. Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said that although Sharapova has already returned from a 15-month suspension for testing positing for a banned substance, there “cannot be a wild card for players returning from doping.”

Colonel Sanders’ nephew revealed the family’s secret recipe — here’s how to make KFC’s ‘original’ fried chicken

