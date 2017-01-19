Fans show their support before start of play during game three of the One Day International series between Australia and Pakistan at the WACA on January 19, 2017. Photo: Paul Kane/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. The EU thinks Brexit talks are going to be “very, very, very” difficult. European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said: “For my part, I will do everything so that the negotiations reach a balanced solution, with full respect for our rules.”

2. Alibaba founder Jack Ma has a brutal theory of how America went wrong over the past 30 years. Speaking at Davos, he said America focused too much on war and Wall Street. “The other countries steal jobs from you guys — that is your strategy. You did not distribute the money in the proper way.”

3. US Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed expects to hike rates “a few” times this year. In a speech titled “The goals of monetary policy and how we pursue them,” she said it is close to reaching its dual goals of full employment and price stability.

4. Israel has deployed a “Star Wars” missile system. The country’s upgraded ballistic missile shield is now operational. Arrow 3 missiles will fly into space, where their warheads detach to become “kamikaze” satellites that track and slam into their targets.

5. For the third time in a row, Earth has had its hottest year record. Two US organisations, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration agree, with NOAA calculating the average 2016 global temperature was 14.84°C (58.69°F) — beating the previous year by 0.04°C (0.07°F).

6. A South Korean court rejected a request to arrest the head of Samsung, Jay Y. Lee, over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

7. Russian and Turkish combat planes have carried out their first joint airstrikes in Syria. The raid came amid a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, which came into effect on December 30, 2016.

8. American Airlines employees are mysteriously getting sick and the company can’t figure out why. More than 2,300 of its members have reported experiencing health issues that they believe are linked to the uniforms.

9. One of the largest malls in Pennsylvania, USA, sold for just $100. Wells Fargo won the bid on the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, one year after it foreclosed on it.

10. Al Qaeda has claimed a massive suicide attack in Mali that left at least 50 dead and nearly 100 others wounded. The bombing is one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Mali’s history.

And finally…

