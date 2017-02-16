The family of gold medal Olympic swimmer Grant Hackett (pictured) have appealed for help to find him. ‘He’s mentally disturbed and needs urgent help,’ his father said. His son was arrested yesterday following an incident at the family home on the Gold Coast, but was released later without charge. Photo: Mark Dadswell/Getty Images

1. There’s an escalating war between the Trump administration and US intelligence. On one side, the spooks are briefing against the White House, saying they’re not passing on sensitive intelligence, fearing potential leaks. Intelligence officials are now denying the report. On the other, The New York Times reports the administration is looking at getting the Cerberus Capital Management co-founder, billionaire Stephen A Feinberg, who has close ties to Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, to lead a review of the US intelligence services.

2. Trump’s pick for secretary of labor, dropped out the day before his confirmation hearing. If looked like Andrew Puzder, a fast-food CEO, would not get the support he needed from Republication senators, and there were also ugly details of his ex-wife telling Oprah Winfrey that he’d “vowed revenge” over abuse allegations.

3. Trump went all When Harry Met Sally after meeting the Israeli Prime Minister. In a press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu the US president and was asked whether he’d back a two-state and one-state solution between Israel and Palestine. Trump’s response was “I like the one that both parties like… I can live with either one.”

4. A second woman has been arrested over the suspected assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s estranged half-brother.. The first one, with a Vietnamese passport, was captured two days after she was seen assaulting Kim Jong Nam, who then died, at KL airport in Malaysia. The second woman was detained at 2am Thursday, local time, with an Indonesian passport.

5. Snapchat could be worth $AU20 billion in a decade. Chi-Hua Chien picked a little known venture called Facebook as a decent investment in 2005. Now he’s crunched the numbers on Snap’s IPO prospectus, sees it breaking even by 2020 and generating gross revenue of $US14.8 billion by 2027.

6. Yahoo is telling users hackers accessed some accounts using a forged “cookie”, without passwords. While the attack was originally revealed last September, it was mostly overlooked amid the largest security breach in history and the company’s informing users now.

7. And it looks like those data breaches will cost Yahoo up to $US300 million in selling its core business to Verizon.. The WSJ reports that’s the amount about to be shaved off the price of the original $US4.8 billion deal to buy the web side of the business, with Yahoo shares rising more than 1% on the news.

8. Watch out LinkedIn, Facebook’s getting into job listings for businesses. From this week, US businesses on Facebook can post open job listings natively to their pages and in the News Feed.

9. Slater and Gordon, the world’s first publicly listed law firm, is teetering again. Australia’s oldest law firm is being dragged down by the British firm Quindell, which it paid $AU1.3 billion for in March 2015. Back then, S&G was worth $AU2.8 billion. Today, it told the Australian Stock Exchange it’s looking to refinance because its debt is worth more than the company. Its shares fell another 22% to just 21 cents on the news, giving it a market value of just $95 million.

10. Geologists think they’ve found a seventh continent off the Australian coast. And they’re calling it Zealandia.

And finally…

Here’s what it looks like currently at the bottom of Oroville Dam in California, the USA’s tallest dam, where heavy rain has led to warnings that part of the wall may collapse.

The scene at the bottom of the #OrovilleDam spillway. pic.twitter.com/QpGUTmSN5V — Marcus Yam (@yamphoto) February 15, 2017



