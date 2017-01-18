It was another hot day across the country. Sydney and Canberra sweated it out with maximum temperatures reaching 37°C. Brisbane also cooked reaching 35°C, while Perth and Darwin tipped 33°C. Photo: Peter Parks/ AFP/ Getty Images.

1. UK prime minister Theresa May has revealed her 12-point breakdown for “hard Brexit”. As part of her speech May confirmed her country would leave the European single market and set out a vision for a “new global Britain”.

2. US president Barack Obama has commuted the majority of Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence. The WikiLeaks whistleblower, then a US army intelligence officer called Bradley Manning, was convicted of violating the Espionage Act, among other charges, in 2013 and was sentenced to 35 years in jail. After only having served seven years she will now be freed on May 17.

3. Intelligence experts think the Trump Russia blackmail document is garbage. The 3 intelligence professionals who spoke with Business Insider said the memos look like low-quality intelligence and should be treated with suspicion.

4. A Nigerian military jet mistakenly bombed a refugee camp, killing more than 100 refugees. The bombing occurred in northeast Rann, near the border with Cameroon, and wounded employees of Doctors Without Borders and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

5. Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon says May’s “hard Brexit” makes a second Scottish independence referendum “more likely”. Sturgeon believes she has the mandate to keep Scotland in the single market, as the country voted to remain in the EU by a margin of 62% to 38%.

6. Italian conservative Antonio Tajani has been elected the new president of the European Parliament. Tajani, a former spokesman for Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi and an ex-European commissioner defeated fellow Italian, Gianni Pitella, and will take over from Germany’s Martin Schulz.

7. The search for MH370 is over. Australian authorities failed to find the missing Malaysian Airlines plane that disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers and crew on board. It was the biggest search for a missing aircraft in aviation history, at a cost of almost $AU200 million. The families were told of the decision via email.

8. Russian president Vladimir Putin says the people behind the Trump dossier are “worse than prostitutes”. Speaking to the press, Putin called the spread of false stories is an obnoxious hoax.

9. The Fort Lauderdale airport shooter was acting on behalf of ISIS, according to the FBI. Esteban Santiago was arrested after he shot and killed five people and injured six others earlier this month.

10. Japan’s elderly account for 20% of all crime — and it’s turning prisons into nursing homes. The share of crimes committed by the elderly in Japan has risen from 5.8% in 2005.

And finally…

Robots are evolving so quickly that the big concern may be how much we don’t know about AI

