An unidentified mobile rocket launcher is displayed during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung, in Pyongyang on April 15, 2017. Photo: Ed Jones/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. At least 150 countries have been hit by a global cyberattack affecting 200,000 victims . The ransomware attack encrypts information on computers and asks for payment in exchange for decryption. Europol has warned the number of victims will go up when people log into their work computers on Monday.

2. The UN Security Council will hold urgent consultations on North Korea’s latest ballistic missile test at the request of the United States, Japan and South Korea.

3. The north says the test was aimed at verifying the ability to carry a large nuclear warhead, and has warned the US to not to misjudge the reality that its mainland is in the North’s “sighting range for strike”.

4. US president Donald Trump is reportedly considering a massive White House shakeup. He is said to have been furious at his communications team — led by Press Secretary Sean Spicer — for what he has characterised as their failure to defend his decision to fire former FBI director James Comey.

5. Meanwhile Trump’s loyalists are praising his decision to fire Comey. To them it is a welcome sign of a democratically-elected president striking back at the American “deep state” — a theory that there is a shadow network of government officials and intelligence agents who are covertly working to overthrow Trump.

6. Oil prices jump as Russia and Saudi agree to extend oil output cuts until March 2018. This is part their latest effort to rebalance the global crude market, oil ministers for the two countries said on Monday.

7. Emmanuel Macron is now the youngest president of France. The 39-year-old former banker was inaugurated at the Elysee Palace over the weekend.

8. Apparently, getting drunk is very important in Japanese business relations. In Japanese culture, where group-harmony and avoiding open conflict are overriding goals, drinking provides an opportunity to let down your hair and express your real thoughts.

9. Watch out Uber, Lyft and Waymo are teaming up to work on self-driving cars.

10. Portugal won Eurovision. The country won the song contest for the first time in the competition’s history, with 27-year-old Salvador Sobral being crowned champion with a song written by his sister, called “Amar Pelos Dois”.

And finally…

This couple quit their jobs and spent 6 months travelling to under-the-radar destinations using only Instagram as their guide

You can get 10 things straight to your inbox each afternoon by entering your details in the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.